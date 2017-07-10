Palpitations of Dust “Interesting juxtaposition of the actors and artwork with the poems.” “Loved the dichotomy of the Renaissance art with the visuals of the film.”

Ann Huang’s film Palpitations of Dust has been officially selected for the first annual Synimatica Short Film Festival in the Narrative category. The screening will take place during the week of July 15th through July 30th, 2017 via Synimatica’s online viewing platform which streams digitally on on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire.

Screening and panel judging for the festival is done online and the best-in-category films will be honored at an awards mixer in Boise, Idaho. Synimatica will feature short films by Ann Huang and other emerging filmmakers. Palpitations of Dust will be available through Synimatica’s online viewing platform. In addition to narrative short films, the festival will also feature documentary and animated films. More information about Synimatica’s Short Film Festival can be viewed here.

Palpitations of Dust has also been officially selected for the California Women’s Film Festival (CWFF). The film showcases five surrealist poems and will be screened at the festival which will take place in Los Angeles, California at the Acme Theater from July 14th – July 16th, 2017.

The CWFF is a bi-annual event that showcases the work of women filmmakers, artists, and writers. More information about the festival can be viewed here.

Additionally, Palpitations of Dust has been nominated by the World Music & Independent Film Festival (WMIFF) in 3 categories. Eric Stoner and Tatiana Rozo have been nominated for Best Actor, Dean Nathan is nominated for Best Cinematography, and Ann Huang received a nomination for Best Director in a Short Film.

This year’s Annual Awards Gala for WMIFF will be held from July 22nd through July 30th, 2017 on an 8-night Caribbean cruise. The gala will screen Palpitations of Dust as well as other films that have been nominated.

The festival was created in 2010 as a platform to celebrate the achievements of all cinema artists and has been an IMDB-qualifying event each year. Additional information about the World Music & Independent Film Festival can be found here.

About Ann Huang

Ann Huang was born and raised in Mainland China and her passion for words dates back to her childhood. World literature and theatrical performances became dominating forces during her linguistic training at various educational institutions. As a first generation Chinese American, Huang possesses a unique global perspective on the past, present and future of Latin America, the United States and China. She is an MFA candidate from the Vermont College of Fine Arts and has authored three poetry collections. For more information, visit http://www.annhuang.com.