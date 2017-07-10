Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc), a premier GIS services firm, announces their Platinum partnership with Cityworks®. Cityworks, an industry-leading GIS-centric asset management software solution, manages both physical infrastructure and land-focused assets. This strategic expansion of an existing partnership helps organizations recognize the benefit of seamless integration between Cityworks and Esri® ArcGIS® platforms helping customers harness the power of two industry platforms with one enterprise solution.

As an Esri Platinum Partner, and now a Cityworks Platinum Partner, GISinc has proven to be on the leading edge of helping to create and support the growth of Smart Communities.

Kevin Stewart, GISinc Director of Sales — State & Local, said, “It was three very short years ago that we established a goal to become Platinum Cityworks implementation partners. Becoming Platinum is a great achievement; however, in many ways, we view this as the starting point to what is possible with our partnership. The GIS-centric nature of our two organizations offers limitless opportunities and has GISinc excited about the future.”

“At Cityworks, we have built a robust partner strategy with only the best partners to help our customers work smarter today and for decades to come,” said George Mastakas, SVP at Cityworks. “GISinc has proven to be one of the best at helping organizations thrive with Cityworks and Esri®, and we want to congratulate them on this achievement.”

Learn more about GISinc and Cityworks’ partnership, and how ArcGIS and Cityworks seamlessly integrate. Read more about it here, as well as, listen to a recorded webinar:

http://gisinc.com/uncategorized/gisinc-hosts-free-webinar-esri-cityworks-two-industry-leaders-single-enterprise-solution

About GISinc

GISinc with more than 25 years in GIS, is an employee-owned company located in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices throughout the United States. GISinc has a passion for delivering customer driven location technology solutions to federal, state and local, and commercial organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.gisinc.com, or call (205) 941-0442.

About Cityworks

Since 1996, Cityworks® has been helping organizations maintain smart, safe, and resilient communities by streamlining the care of public infrastructure, permitting, and property. Built exclusively on Esri® ArcGIS® technology, Cityworks' Web GIS-centric platform combines the authoritative asset inventory in a geodatabase with business process applications for managing workflow, scheduling resources, and prioritizing activities. Time-tested and proven, Cityworks is Empowering GIS® at more than 600 organizations around the world, saving time and money while improving operational efficiencies.