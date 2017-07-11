PDFProtectFree.com announced that their new software product PDF Password Locker & Remover has been released. As a security utility, this program protects PDF files with user password and owner password or both, prevents PDF files from unauthorized access. It also prevents PDF content from being copied with its anti-copy technology. What’s more, it could enable users to remove password of protected PDF files.

The security of PDF files may be one of the most important things for those users who work with PDF format frequently. PDF Password Locker & Remover uses 128-bit high encryption technology that ensures users protect their files from unauthorized access. Unlike other normal PDF Protection software that only provides user password or owner password, people can configure eight permissions that they give the users, which gives them the possibility to manage permissions.

One of the highlights of PDF Password Locker & Remover is the anti-copy option, which is a higher level of protection. With this feature, you can turn your PDF files into new ones, but the content or words could not be copied anymore. No matter other people try to crack or use restriction removing programs. So that readers can only view PDF files. Could they still copy the content just by using “Ctrl + C” and “Ctrl + V”? That will be hard and impossible.

Furthermore, another major feature PDF Password Locker & Remover has offered is the password remover. Input the user password or owner password or both correctly and the encrypted PDF file will be unlocked in seconds, with a preview instantly delivered in case of a successful operation.

Features



100% Free

100% Clean

Quick and easy - get started right away

Encrypt PDF files with user password

Encrypt PDF files with owner password

Eight permissions could be configured to prevent from unauthorized access

Anti-copying technology prevents other readers from copying content within your PDF files

High encryption level: 128-bit

Remove the owner password

Remove the user password

Effortless manufacture process with only several clicks

Batch process support

Language, Operating Systems, Processors

Languages: English

File Size: 18.3 MB

Supported operating systems: For all Windows Platforms

Supported processors: x86 (32 bit), x64 (64 bit), ARM

Availability:

Homepage: http://www.pdfprotectfree.com