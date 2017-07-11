CohereOne Launches Amazon & Marketplaces E-Commerce Practice

CohereOne, a full-service digital and direct marketing agency, announces the launch of its new Amazon & Marketplaces practice in response to industry demand for an online marketplace service. Nearly 43 percent of all online retail sales went through Amazon in 2016 and online marketplaces will own 39 percent of the retail market by 2020.

The practice is led by Gene Semmelhack, a seasoned e-commerce and digital marketplace veteran who possesses more than 25 years of experience leading all aspects of digital marketplace strategy, channel development, and online media for multi-channel retailers.

CohereOne’s approach to e-commerce centers on integrating digital marketplaces into a brand’s overall marketing strategy. The services it provides through its new Amazon & Marketplaces practice include:



Opportunity Assessment

Strategy & Consulting Services

Detail Page Content Optimization

Amazon PPC Advertising

Advanced Content Development

For more information about CohereOne’s Amazon & Marketplaces practice, go to this site: http://www.cohereone.com/services/services-detail/amazon-and-marketplaces-16

About CohereOne –

CohereOne is a full services multi-media agency delivering innovative services since 1994. CohereOne provides clients a cohesive marketing approach combining forward thinking and integrated strategies for print and digital media to increase their sales, profits and growth. CohereOne’s talented team is unsurpassed in consulting regarding business strategy, branding, merchandise, web, email, and social marketing, and alternative markets such as Amazon. CohereOne routinely provides outsourced circulation management, analytics, and creative services for many premier multi-channel brands. Inquire about CohereOne’s services or schedule a complimentary review of any aspect of your marketing program by contacting Tim Curtis, president, at tcurtis(at)cohereone.com.