The award recognized the value of an Office 365 bundle solution offered by Qorus and DocuSign. The bundle solution enables companies that use Office 365 to transform their document creation and approval processes, by creating and signing digital documents.

One of the first adopters of this bundle solution is SharePoint Revolution, another Microsoft partner. CEO, Larry Nordlinger explains the benefits: “SharePoint Revolution uses Office 365 and Azure to efficiently create and manage all our content, including proposals, SoWs and contracts. Adding the Qorus and DocuSign bundle for Office 365 has made us even more productive and profitable.”

The Qorus + DocuSign bundle for Office 365

DocuSign is the global leader in eSignature documents and Qorus, built on Office 365, is a leader in helping organizations efficiently locate, create and collaborate on business-critical documents.

“When we met with DocuSign, it was a perfect union. Their focus on customer success and drive for continual innovation closely align with our values at Qorus.” Ray Meiring, CEO Qorus. “By partnering we have created a new bundled solution which streamlines an end to end document generation and execution process to deliver true enterprise value. Qorus and DocuSign document creation solution gives users a secure and reliable way to create and manage high-value digital documents that require signatures – all built on Office 365.”

“The Qorus application is well-designed and incredibly efficient. Time to market is extremely important and we were able to fully integrate, test and pilot our joint solution in record time delivering incredible value to our customers.” Scott Owen, Senior Managing Director, Global Channels/Resellers, DocuSign

As a result of using this bundled solution, SharePoint Revolution is seeing nearly 150% faster turnaround time for document creation, agreement and signatures. Faster time to market means more deals closed sooner.

“Partners like Qorus continue to drive innovation by taking advantage of our member eco-system,” said award committee chairperson and former IAMCP President, Gail Mercer-MacKay. “We are thrilled that Qorus has achieved this recognition. They are an ideal example of how, by working together, we can achieve more than any of us could achieve individually.”

The competition was fierce as partners from around the world entered a wide variety of leading-edge projects that are helping customers compete and get ahead through implementation of exceptional joint partner solutions. Entries submitted include cloud computing, marketing innovation, collaboration and messaging, data analytics and business intelligence offerings. Regions represented include APAC, EMEA, US, LATAM and Canada. Through partnering, IAMCP members are shaping how businesses go to market around the world.

About Qorus

Qorus helps organizations create business-critical documents more efficiently and accurately. Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

Learn more about Qorus for Office 365 at http://www.qorusdocs.com/office-365-add-ins