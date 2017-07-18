I’m excited to join GrassHopperHub...This market is constantly evolving and GrassHopperHub will continue to help producers, processors and retailers navigate a clear path to success by providing robust and easy to use software and services.

GrassHopperHub, the leading eCommerce platform and services provider for the legal cannabis industry, today announced the appointment of Jeff Fischer as chief technology officer. The company also announced the launch of GrassHopperHub Valet Services, a unique sales and marketing program designed specifically for producers and processors in the legal cannabis industry.

Jeff Fischer is a long-time entrepreneur and experienced Microsoft software architect with deep experience in retail and cloud-based solutions. He received accolades when introduced to attendees at Interchange 2017, a legal cannabis event on June 21-22 at the Renton Pavilion. Fischer brings technical expertise and vision to drive GrassHopperHub technology to the next level, making the eCommerce Cannabis Platform the preferred vehicle for the legal cannabis industry.

“GrassHopperHub is thrilled to have Jeff Fischer leading our development team,” said Heidi A. Arsenault, CEO and founder of GrassHopperHub. “Jeff brings us a level of technological expertise that transcends what is currently available for those in the cannabis industry. With his knowledge, GrassHopperHub will unquestionably become the gold standard.”

GrassHopperHub also released a new comprehensive sales and marketing program specifically tailored for producers and processors of legal cannabis. GrassHopperHub Valet Services provides a streamlined and cost effective way for cannabis producers and processors to extend their brand, promote their products and reach a wide range of cannabis retailers. GrassHopperHub markets and sells the product to retailers by transacting business online via the GrassHopperHub eCommerce Platform. This lowers overhead, reduces costs and accelerates revenue by leveraging GrassHopperHub established relationships within the cannabis retailer community.

“I’m excited to join GrassHopperHub to help take the company to the next level. Leveraging the right technology will help producers, processors and retailers drive business and expand commerce within the legal cannabis market,” said Fischer. “This market is constantly evolving and GrassHopperHub will continue to help producers, processors and retailers navigate a clear path to success by providing robust and easy to use software and services.”

To learn more about GrassHopperHub Valet Services, email accounts(at)grasshopperhub.com, call 949-42-GRASS or visit https://www.grasshopperhub.com/valet-services/.

