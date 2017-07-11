PageGate Version 8 Enhanced SMS and Text Messaging Gateway

Sending Text Messages

NotePage, Inc is pleased to announce the release of a PageGate version 8. PageGate is a complete text messaging and SMS solution that incorporates a wide variety of messaging protocols for sending messages to cell phones phones, mobile devices, wireless devices, fax machines, email, and pagers.

PageGate allows alerts to be sent instantly to any mobile device, in any location, at any time. PageGate is modular and scaleable. It can be incredibly powerful serving the needs of a multi-location business or agency or a simple setup can handle the day to day messaging communications of a small office.

In today's "instantaneous" world, companies, schools and government agencies are challenged to manage and respond efficiently, and quickly to a variety of notifications, alerts, and alarms. PageGate focuses on improving and streamlining critical communications regardless of the business size and needs. The new version of PageGate has a number of new enhancements, which expand functionality and capabilities making PageGate a very powerful, efficient and yet affordable text messaging solution.

One of the most compelling new features in PageGate version 8 is a new Filter Pack option. The PageGate Filter Pack is used in conjunction with the Command Line ASCII Interface, enabling PageGate to pass all messages through a customizable filter. With the Filter Pack clients can modify and conditionally modify any part of the messaging data. The Filter Pack can reassign who a message is delivered to based on words or phrases. It can modify the body of the message. It can modify the subject line. It can insert pre-determined text and as well as a variety of other changes. With PageGate's new filter pack, you can even poll information from web resources that provides XML content or a web APIs that can be polled for information. For example, PageGate can be configured to periodically poll the National Weather Service for weather in a specific area, the weather can then automatically be sent out as a text message to recipients or groups.

The Filter Pack also support logic operations, allowing for variable output conditional on the content of the original message. In addition, the Filter Pack supports a powerful RegEx (regular expression) engine, opening the possibility of data extraction from just about any data file format.

PageGate now also supports communicating with wireless hardware (i.e. modems, phones, routers, etc.) that support the AT Command Set as defined in the GSM specification. This includes the vast majority of cellular/mobile/wireless modems available today. An advantage to using this protocol is that only the recipient's cell phone number is required to send a text message. Using a wireless modem, wireless router, or other similar hardware can be the most reliable and efficient method to deliver SMS text messages. Wireless hardware removes an organization's reliance on an active Internet connection, or other wired connection when sending messages.

PageGate also supports a new NotePage Android SMS Gateway Application, the Android SMS Gateway Application allows for an android cell phone to simulate a wireless modem.

Another enhancement to PageGate version 8 includes protocol support for sending messages via XMPP / Jabber. Messages can now be sent using XMPP a common instant messaging protocol.

PageGate version 8 also has a new optional Serial2ASCII Interface that is a companion module for the Serial Port Interface. The Serial2ASCII Interface unlocks the ability to monitor additional physical or virtual serial (RS232) ports. Multiple Serial2ASCII modules can be run on the same computer as PageGate, enabling PageGate to simultaneously accept messages from multiple serial ports.

PageGate version 8 has also been updated to support the newest operating systems including Windows Server 2016.

Mass notification is frequently used by communities, college campuses, school districts, medical facilities, industrial facilities, commercial institutions, law enforcement agencies and military bases. PageGate's robust throughput and scalability allows for these type facilities and agencies to scale their implementation to meet their community needs.

Pricing and Availability:

PageGate version 8 and its interfaces, and add-ons are available immediately. The cost of the PageGate is baseds upon the number of recipients that messages will be sent to. Prices for PageGate start at $200.00. Each of the interface modules and add-ons may be purchased separately.

PageGate requires Windows XP or newer (supports up to Server 2016), 1 Gb or better processor, 1 Gigabyte of available RAM and 100 Mb of free hard drive space, and an analog modem for dialup connections, serial cable for direct connections, mobile phone or wireless modem that supports the GSM AT command set for wireless connections, or a dedicated (always on) internet connection.

For more information, visit the NotePage web site at http://www.notepage.net/pagegate.htm You can download a trial version of PageGate from the same URL. For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-829-0419. E-mail: sales(at)notepage.net. Internet: http://www.notepage.net. Evaluation Copy Available on Request

About NotePage:

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in wireless messaging and communications software. In addition to PageGate they market (1) NotePager Pro, a desktop text messaging application, (2) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing too,l (3) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool, (4) RecordForAll an audio recording software solution for podcasters.

# # #

Evaluation Copy Available on Request