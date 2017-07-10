Thoma Bravo Completes the Acquisition of Lexmark Enterprise Software

Kofax, Ltd. Being part of Thoma Bravo’s portfolio of enterprise software companies will provide Kofax with greater growth opportunities than we’ve been able to realize in the past.

Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced that leading private equity firm Thoma Bravo has completed the acquisition of Lexmark Enterprise Software from Lexmark International, Inc.



Lexmark Enterprise Software’s Kofax and ReadSoft businesses have been combined under the Kofax brand to create a single, newly independent Thoma Bravo portfolio company. The organization will be led by Reynolds C. Bish — former President of Lexmark Enterprise Software, and newly appointed Kofax President and Chief Executive Officer — along with his management team.

As previously announced and as part of the transaction, Lexmark Enterprise Software’s Perceptive business is being transitioned to Hyland Software, Inc., an existing Thoma Bravo portfolio company.

Kofax combines market leading capture, process management, robotic process automation, mobile, e-signature, customer communications management and analytics capabilities in a unified software platform that enables digital transformation initiatives.

Kofax software and solutions are used in a variety of vertical markets and include Kofax TotalAgility®, Kofax Kapow™ for robotic process automation (RPA), and ReadSoft Process Director™ for financial process automation products.

“Being part of Thoma Bravo’s portfolio of enterprise software companies will provide us with greater growth opportunities than we’ve been able to realize in the past,” said Reynolds C. Bish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “Their focus on implementing operational best practices, investing in growth initiatives and pursuing strategic acquisitions will enable us to better improve our execution and performance.”

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

