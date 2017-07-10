Dr. William Morse and Sammie Berrios celebrate her scholarship with her parents and Heidi Molbak, Co-Founder of FlexSchool ”Dr. Bill Morse embodies the love of lifelong learning that we hope to inspire in all FlexSchool students. Sammie’s curiosity reminded us of Dr. Morse and we look forward to welcoming her into our community of gifted and twice-exceptional students."

Samantha Berrios of East Haven, CT has been announced as the inaugural recipient of the William Morse Scholarship. The scholarship will pay for half of Ms. Berrios’ tuition for all of her high school years. This scholarship has made Sammie’s dream of attending FlexSchool come true. FlexSchool New Haven is a private school for gifted and twice-exceptional learners located in the heart of the Yale community.

The William Morse Scholarship is named in honor of Dr. William Morse who has been an advisor, mentor and inspiration to Jacqui Byrne, Founder of FlexSchool, since he was her admissions officer at Yale in 1980. Dr. Morse is an advocate for small schools and personalized education. He believes FlexSchool will have a “Decisively positive impact on Sammie and the uniquely gifted students around her.” Jacqui Byrne said,”Dr. Bill Morse embodies the love of lifelong learning that we hope to inspire in all FlexSchool students. Sammie’s curiosity reminded us of Dr. Morse and we look forward to welcoming her into our community of gifted and twice-exceptional students. She is terrific and we are thrilled she will join us.”

Sammie impressed the scholarship selection panel with her natural leadership ability, her infectious zest for life, her demonstrated passion for science and her desire to attend a school where she can take deep academic dives into her areas of interest. Sammie has always loved school and she has been active in both academic and extracurricular activities, including band and even founding a Glee Club in her school. Sammie stated, I’ve always wanted to learn more exciting material, such as engineering, chemistry, and humanities. I am honestly beside myself, knowing that I received a scholarship to FlexSchool.” Heidi Molbak, Co-Founder of FlexSchool and Head of School for FlexSchool New Haven, believes Sammie will be a fantastic fit for FlexSchool. Heidi stated, "Sammie goes after what she wants with a big heart and a lot of energy. I can’t wait to connect Sammie to women in STEM programs and help support her drive to make her dreams come true.”

Dr. Morse says he feels honored that Sammie Berrios has been the inaugural recipient as he believes she is a natural leader, passionate, creative and gifted. His advice to Berrios is, "Sammie, I want you to take inspiration from women, particularly women in science. Look around. Find your own role models; see what other women have done or are doing. You have the potential, the gifts, strength and the courage to be anything you choose to be. We don’t know exactly what, when or how, but it all begins with your own dreams. In time, given your passion and determination, they will come true.”

FlexSchool is the first global network in gifted and twice exceptional (2e) education. FlexSchool’s mission is to create spaces where gifted and twice-exceptional students all over the world are accepted, valued, and supported. FlexSchool currently has campuses in Fanwood, New Jersey, and New Haven, Connecticut with a campus opening in Manhattan, New York in Fall 2018. The company’s Cloud Classroom delivers learning and support, in real time via the Internet, to students around the globe.

FlexSchool New Haven is located at 97 Whitney Ave. in New Haven, CT.

