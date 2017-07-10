We are driven by our customers’ mission to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs, so to be recognized for it only further validates that our customers are really at the center of everything we do.

Jacobus Consulting, a nationwide healthcare consulting firm that partners with providers to continually improve the quality of patient care, optimize operations, and improve financial performance, has been recognized as the winner in the Best Customer Experience Category of FinancialForce’s annual 360 Customer and Partner Excellence Awards. The awards recognize outstanding customer achievements across all FinancialForce solution lines in categories including Exemplary Use of Platform and Community Champion of the Year. New to the awards program this year are two prestigious partner excellence awards for both System Integrators and ISVs.

Jacobus Consulting was honored on June 21, 2017, at FinancialForce Community Live in Las Vegas, the company’s fifth annual and largest customer conference to date.

Best Customer Experience recognizes customers/partners who have demonstrated initiative, excellence, and creativity in how they utilize FinancialForce solutions, on top of the Salesforce Platform, to improve their customer experience. Winners are selected based on how they have included FinancialForce applications as part of their customer-centric strategy, and the impact the front and back office integration has made on their business. Judges selected Jacobus Consulting, a 360 winner for the 4th consecutive year, for its dedication to advancing its mission of healthcare by empowering clients to achieve what matters most. By supporting providers with strategic advisory and information technology services, Jacobus Consulting is a consistent example of how companies can utilize ERP in a single cloud platform to impact customer success.

“To win four consecutive FinancialForce.com Customer Excellence Awards is an honor, especially for Best Customer Experience. We are driven by our customers’ mission to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs, so to be recognized for it only further validates that our customers are really at the center of everything we do,” said Alan Hall, SVP, Information Technology and Operations, Jacobus Consulting. “Through the unified applications on the Salesforce1 Platform, we are able to empower healthcare providers with the ability to transform their care to be patient-centric especially as consumerism and a person’s health journey shape the demands of our industry.”

“Congratulations to Jacobus Consulting and all of this year’s 360 Customer and Partner Excellence Award winners and finalists,” said Tod Nielsen, CEO at FinancialForce. “I am inspired by the incredible journeys many of our customers and partners have taken, and how technology continues to improve their businesses and their ability to deliver great customer experience. We’re excited to be helping companies transform to deliver more services and will continue to build on our flexible and agile ERP solutions to better equip organizations for the new services economy.”

About Jacobus Consulting

Jacobus Consulting is the leading strategic advisory and information technology professional services firm dedicated to advancing the mission of healthcare providers across the continuum of patient care, the revenue cycle, and the journey to value-based healthcare. Our insightful, adaptable professionals engage through systems expertise, process proficiency, and workforce transformation to realize continued excellence in patient care, optimized operations, and improved financial performance.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit http://www.financialforce.com.