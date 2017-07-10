CommuteStream Expands Transit Advertising Targeting to 14 U.S. Markets

When combining relevant content with a seamless user experience, location-based marketing strategies can prove highly effective in resonating with consumers

CommuteStream, a transit-mobile advertising network, announced today its expansion from the Chicagoland area, Boston and Pittsburgh into 11 additional major U.S. markets in an effort to help businesses across the country reach commuters with relevant, location-based content.

Based in Chicago, CommuteStream now works with 84 transit apps in several U.S. cities, including New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Founded in 2012, CommuteStream’s client roster includes both major enterprises and small, local businesses. Some of the platform’s most notable work includes campaigns with Lyft, Coyne College and Devon Financial services.

According to research by the Location-Based Marketing Association (LMBA), marketers are spending a quarter of their budgets on location targeting, and more than half of brands are using location data to reach consumers. Using predictive analytics and travel pattern data, CommuteStream does what it calls “commute-based targeting”: learning the routines of commuters in order to serve them highly relevant advertising. The fixed nature of transit stops and stations provide CommuteStream a new level of accuracy in the ability to target passengers.

“CommuteStream’s growth reflects both the increasing demand for location-based targeting within the marketing space, as well as a growing need for more efficient and less-intrusive advertising in the app space,” said Samuel Pro, CEO and co-founder of CommuteStream. “While brands are certainly doing impressive things with location-based tactics, capitalizing on the commute can take these efforts to a new level. Data-driven, commute-based targeting can help marketers better engage with riders and is a no-brainer for boosting the performance of transit-based out-of-home advertising..”

Additionally, CommuteStream today launched native advertising capabilities that better integrate with, and maximize relevancy within, the transit apps it partners with. Ads are displayed in a variety of formats according to each app's form and function. Upon clicking an ad, users are greeted with a pop-up "action card" where an advertiser can communicate an offer using rich media. Beneath the offer up to three calls to action can be shown all while still within the app, encouraging interaction and exploration while minimizing accidental clicks. This also provides marketers with better and more dimensional performance data, as well as more qualified leads.

According to Pro, CommuteStream’s new native offering was developed with the rider top of mind. Advertising should never be disruptive, says Pro, especially in apps consumers interact with every day.

“Ad-blockers were born out of irrelevant ads displayed in intrusive ways,” said Pro. “When people feel the need to block ads, that simply means they are seeing bad advertising. We can do better, and our offerings reflect that. When combining relevant content with a seamless user experience, location-based marketing strategies can prove highly effective in resonating with consumers.”

To learn more about CommuteStream’s growth and native ad capabilities, please visit http://www.commutestream.com.

About CommuteStream

CommuteSteam is a mass transit-based mobile advertising network that partners with local transit apps to deliver mobile ads, deals and events to thousands of transit riders every day. Using predictive analytics and travel pattern data from 14 major U.S. cities, CommuteStream learns the routines of commuters and serve individual riders relevant ads. For more information, please visit http://www.commutestream.com.