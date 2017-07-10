Microscan introduces new services, opening up new opportunities to manufacturers, service providers and retailers in their path to implementing barcode and machine vision technologies. The new service offerings include Priority Support Program, Field Service Program, Extended Warranties, Training Services, and Engineering Development Services, and enable Microscan users to get access to advanced product support options with the expedited response time, build up in-house product expertise wherever needed and benefit from highly skilled expert resources available with Microscan.

Microscan, a global technology leader in barcoding, machine vision, verification, and lighting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of new service and support offerings, empowering Microscan’s users to capitalize on their investment in barcode and machine vision technologies. The new offerings will meet the needs of companies who want to ensure best results of automation projects, gain access to guaranteed levels of support and response time from Microscan, and have the ability to grow in-house product expertise wherever required.

Microscan’s decades long experiences of solving global application problems - in medical device manufacturing, life sciences, electronics, robotics, factory automation, packaging and labeling and automotive industries, uniquely positions Microscan as a leader in the services field, meeting the growing demand for expertise in the market. Microscan’s subject matter experts are certified by leading associations and certification agencies such as AIA and GS1, with an extensive knowledge base, and practical, hands-on experiences.

“The entire Microscan team is excited to announce the expansion of our Professional Services offerings complementing our barcode readers, machine vision and verification solutions," says Matt Van Bogart, Director of Software, Services and Solutions. "Our clients run mission critical operations and expect the best products and services. Our offerings such as on-site support, application development, validation, training and priority response provide our clients just that – expertise and knowledge through our experienced team of engineers and subject matter experts.”

The newly introduced service offerings are Priority Support Program, Field Service Program, Extended Warranties, Training Services, and Engineering Development Services.

Priority Support Program

The new Priority Support Program will provide Microscan users with access to expert support as leverage to mitigate risks associated with automation projects, and ensure operational efficiency. Program subscribers will benefit from the highest priority support with guaranteed response time, access to online and hotline* support, expanded and online knowledge base. The service is offered in three editions: Standard, Gold, and Platinum with an annual renewal term. More information on the program may be found here.

Extended Warranty Program

In addition to the standard 1-year warranty available for all product users, Microscan customers will now also have access to additional product coverage - 2- and 3-year product warranties are available to companies wanting to expand their warranty period, and benefit from guaranteed priority response time to Return Material Authorization (RMA). More information on the service is available here.

Field Service Program

The Field Service offering provides the solution to companies in need of in person, in-depth product knowledge from Microcan’s highly skilled project team and subject matter experts. The field service program is delivered on-site and includes hands-on troubleshooting and preventative maintenance. Service packages are available in two versions – Standard and Expedited, with expedited response time.

Engineering Development Service

Microscan’s solution development team will extend engineering development services, combining practical experiences of real-world applications in conjunction with custom solutions tailored to specific customer needs. Applications can range from mass customization of an existing product to a turnkey system that automates a traceability, inspection or verification application.

Training Services

Microscan’s professional training courses are based on its long-term experience of providing students with the best balance of practical theory and everyday application trainings. Microscan offers both standard and customized trainings available in various formats such as online sessions and on-site classes delivered both at the customer site and at Microscan’s facilities. More information and standard prices can be found here.

With 35 years of global technical and industry expertise in the market, Microscan is recognized by customers and leading industry analysts as one of the top solution providers and innovators in barcode reading, verification and machine vision. Microscan has excelled at bringing innovative products to the market - most recently, verification solutions through the acquisition of LVS (Label Vision Systems), and MicroHAWK, a game-changing platform of barcode readers and smart camera products.

To learn more about the services provided by Microscan, please visit here.



Hotline support is currently available in the USA only. Rollout of the service in other territories is planned for 2018.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the Data Matrix symbology. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

Microscan, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

