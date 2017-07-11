We believe our veterans are uniquely positioned to deploy and leverage their highly sophisticated training and experience in complex non-combat situations.

Team Rubicon Global (TRG) is excited to announce a partnership with the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation to advance its mission of providing veterans with opportunities to serve others in the wake of disasters. As a founding sponsor, the Foundation is a critical partner in the expansion of the Team Rubicon (TR) network.

"We are honored to announce the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation as a Founding Sponsor of Team Rubicon Global. As champions of our mission, the Clark Foundation will enable our organization to continue making a positive impact in the lives of our volunteers and victims of disasters in the U.S. and across the world," said William McNulty, cofounder of Team Rubicon and CEO of Team Rubicon Global. "We look forward to scaling our program in the coming years and continuing to provide evidence that our model of veteran-led disaster response is truly helping vulnerable communities recover."

The grant will be used to build new capabilities and to fund areas critical to implementing Team Rubicon Global’s expansion plans, while strengthening the infrastructure necessary to support its growing member base. As the TR network experiences dramatic growth in both the size of its member base and the complexity of its operations, TRG will continue to play a crucial role in providing operational support, from building stronger relationships with governmental and other nongovernmental organizations to standardizing technology, tools and processes integral to effective disaster response operations.

The A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation, formerly the Clark Charitable Foundation, provides investments to help hard workers with a drive to achieve. The Foundation seeks out grantees that build practical, immediate and concrete connections between effort and opportunity — from creating scholarships for engineering students to improving schools for D.C.’s children to providing veteran reintegration programs.

“We are proud to partner with Team Rubicon Global on their efforts to harness the skills of veterans to help communities recover from natural disasters,” said Bob Flanagan of the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation. “We believe our veterans are uniquely positioned to deploy and leverage their highly sophisticated training and experience in complex non-combat situations.”

Team Rubicon Global launches, supports, and enables the Team Rubicon network around the world. It coordinates international operations, sets operating standards, maintains brand control, and establishes strategic relationships with foreign governments, multinational institutions, and nongovernmental organizations. TRG supported deployments to Nepal following the 2015 earthquake, to the Philippines to continue Typhoon Haiyan reconstruction efforts, to Northern Greece for refugee support operations, and to Fort McMurray, Canada to assist evacuees following the wildfires. Team Rubicon Global provides veterans around the world with opportunities to serve others in the wake of disasters. The Team Rubicon network includes Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more about Team Rubicon Global, visit http://www.teamrubiconglobal.org.