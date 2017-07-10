The IAC is dedicated to the advancement of global research in cardiovascular medicine through the support of scientific meetings and publications. The three hundred forty scientific studies selected for presentation assure that the meeting will be a major scientific event.

Asher Kimchi, M.D., Founder and Chairman of the International Academy of Cardiology, today announced that Anne B. Curtis, M.D., SUNY Distinguished Professor and Charles and Mary Bauer Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at the University at Buffalo, New York, USA, will deliver the eleventh H.J.C. Swan Memorial Lecture at the Opening Ceremony of the International Academy of Cardiology, Annual Scientific Sessions 2017, 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease, that will be held in Vancouver, BC, Canada, from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Dr. Curtis will present on the topic of “Improvement in Quality of Care for Atrial Fibrillation in Get with the Guidelines – Atrial Fibrillation (GWTG-AFIB)”. Efforts to improve oral anticoagulation in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) have had limited success in improving guideline adherence. The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines (GWTG) AFIB quality improvement registry was initiated to improve quality of care for patients with AF. Among a cohort of 22,514 AF admissions from 2013-2016 with a CHA2DS2-VASc≥2, oral anticoagulation at admission was associated with a lower risk of ischemic stroke. Utilization of oral anticoagulation at discharge in eligible patients improved significantly over time from 85.7% to 96.8%. These data confirm that high level adherence to stroke prevention and AF quality measures is achievable and sustainable.

Dr. Curtis is a Past President of the Heart Rhythm Society and a recipient of their Distinguished Service Award. She is the current President of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society and the Association of University Cardiologists. Dr. Curtis is a former Chair of the Food and Drug Administration’s Circulatory System Devices Panel and served as an Associate Editor of Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology for many years. Her research interests include implantable device therapy and clinical trials in atrial fibrillation. Dr. Curtis has been a member of the steering committees for many multicenter clinical trials in electrophysiology and she was the Principal Investigator of the Block HF trial. Dr. Curtis has almost 300 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and reviews.

Dr. Asher Kimchi comments, “We are most fortunate to have Dr. Curtis with us at the 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease. Her teachings and research are unparalleled and we are looking forward to her presentation on ‘Improvement in Quality of Care for Atrial Fibrillation in Get with the Guidelines – Atrial Fibrillation.’”

Asher Kimchi, M.D., is the Co-Medical Director of the Preventive and Consultative Heart Center at the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute and the former Clinical Chief of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, California. He is also a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California.

On Friday, July 14, 2017, at 9:00 am, the Founder and Chairman of the International Academy of Cardiology, Dr. Asher Kimchi, will greet the Congress’ attendees from forty-one countries at the Opening Ceremony of the 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease. The Opening Ceremony and Awards Presentations will be chaired by Dr. John A. Elefteriades, New Haven, CT, USA; Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Director of the Aortic Institute at Yale University and Yale-New Haven Hospital; Chairman of the Scientific Executive Committee and Chairman of the Section of Cardiovascular Surgery, International Academy of Cardiology.

Dr. Jeffrey Borer, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, Radiology and Surgery, at the SUNY Downstate Medical Center and College of Medicine, and Director of the Howard Gilman Institute for Heart Valve Disease; Member of the Scientific Executive Committee and Chairman of the Section of Valvular Heart Disease, International Academy of Cardiology

Prof. Naranjan S. Dhalla, Canada, Distinguished Professor and Director of Cardiovascular Developments, SBRC, Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, St. Boniface General Hospital Research Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Member of the Scientific Executive Committee and Chairman of the Section of Molecular Cardiology, International Academy of Cardiology

Dr. Garwood Gee, Oakland, CA, USA; President, American College of Cardiology California Chapter; Chairman of the Cath Lab Medical Directors of Northern California Kaiser

Prof. Samia Mora, Boston, MA, USA; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Director of the Center for Lipid Metabolomics, Division of Preventive Medicine, Brigham and Woman’s Hospital; Member of the Scientific Executive Committee and Chairman of the Section of Preventive Cardiology, International Academy of Cardiology

Awards to be Presented for Distinguished Contributions to Medicine and Cardiology:

The International Academy of Cardiology has established five awards to honor the memory of distinguished colleagues who made a major contribution to Medicine and Cardiology and who were members of the faculty for previous International Academy of Cardiology meetings. As in previous years, a very prestigious Awards Committee selected the recipients.

Dr. John A. Elefteriades and Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer, Co-Chairmen of the Awards Committee, will present the following awards for 2017 at the Opening Ceremony of the Congress:

The WALTER BLEIFELD MEMORIAL AWARD for distinguished work in the field of Clinical Research

The ALBRECHT FLECKENSTEIN MEMORIAL AWARD for distinguished work in the field of Basic Research

The JAN J. KELLERMANN MEMORIAL AWARD for distinguished work in the field of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

The HANS-PETER KRAYENBUEHL MEMORIAL AWARD for distinguished work in the field of Research in Cardiac Function

The MELVIN L. MARCUS MEMORIAL AWARD for distinguished contribution as a Gifted Teacher

The DISTINGUISHED FELLOWSHIP AWARD for profound contribution to Cardiovascular Medicine and important service to the Academy

Dr. Kimchi notes that, “The Congress will provide the opportunity for a comprehensive overview of the latest research developments in cardiovascular medicine, primarily in the areas of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology, Cardiac Imaging, Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Interventional Cardiology, Lipoprotein Disorders, Hypertension, Metabolic Syndrome, Heart Failure, Valvular Heart Disease, Diseases of the Aorta, Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiology, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers and Cardioverter-Defibrillators, Sudden Cardiac Death, Pediatric Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Heart Transplantation, Mechanical Circulatory Support, and Measurement of Outcome and Quality of Cardiovascular Care. "

According to Dr. Kimchi, "Many distinguished cardiologists and scientists have joined the faculty and will take part in this Congress. Papers will be presented in the form of plenary sessions, symposia and posters and will include superb scientific material that was carefully selected by the Scientific Abstract Review committee from over five hundred abstracts submitted for presentation at the meeting. These three hundred forty scientific studies, originating from laboratories in thirty-two countries, assure that the meeting will be a major scientific event."

Dr. Kimchi proudly announced, “The World Congress on Heart Disease has been endorsed by most prestigious medical societies and associations. The scientific program of the Congress has been reviewed by the American Medical Association and approved for 22.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. The Congress is affiliated with the American College of Cardiology, California Chapter, the American Society for Preventive Cardiology, and the International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences.”

The International Academy of Cardiology, founded twenty-eight years ago by Dr. Asher Kimchi, is dedicated to the advancement of global research in cardiovascular medicine through the support of scientific meetings and publications.

Registration for the 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease, presented by the International Academy of Cardiology, in Vancouver, BC, Canada from July 14 – 16, 2017 is available online at http://www.CardiologyOnline.com. The Congress takes place at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver, 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada.

