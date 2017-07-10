Smart service providers, as Diadem Technologies, keep searching for the advanced solutions to meet evolving requirements of their clients, and Jelastic is glad to help in upgrading commodity IaaS & VPS offerings to unique appliance of managed PaaS hosting

Jelastic, Multi-Cloud PaaS for hosting providers, enterprises, and developers, partnered with Diadem Technologies, India’s leading cloud service provider, offering dedicated and hybrid cloud hosting solutions for clients across the globe.

Diadem Technologies powered by Jelastic will offer their customers elastic PaaS with rich web UI for easy creation, scaling, clustering and smooth updates of monolithic applications and microservices.

“We are excited about our partnership with Jelastic, as from now we will offer world class PaaS and CaaS solutions from our TIER IV IDC in Mumbai to our clients across India. After evaluating various Platform-as-a-Service options over the past year, we decided to partner with Jelastic as it appeared to be the best fit for us due to the following reasons:



Jelastic PaaS is a proven Cloud platform, that is available at over 50 data centers worldwide, and is widely used by developers and SMBs

The backend of the hypervisor is built on Virtuozzo which we have been using successfully over the past five years for our VM deployments

The Jelastic UI is easy to understand for SMBs, yet it includes enough options for the experienced developers for deploying their apps online

Jelastic team provides 24x7 support to us, so for mission-critical hosting of our clients` applications we can be sure in getting proactive support from Jelastic

Jelastic offers true Pay-per-Use pricing model, allowing our clients to be charged only for the resources they actually consume, not overpaying for the limits. This option helps to save cloud hosting costs significantly, unlike other public cloud providers pricing policies, where you need to pay for allocated resources,” said Hriday Biyani, CEO at Diadem Technologies.

“Smart service providers, as Diadem Technologies, keep searching for the advanced solutions to meet evolving requirements of their customers. And Jelastic is glad to help in upgrading commodity IaaS and VPS offerings to a unique appliance of managed PaaS and CaaS hosting,” commented Ruslan Synytsky, Jelastic CEO and Co-Founder.

Diadem Technologies offer the following benefits for application hosting on their network:

Self-owned and managed datacenter network at India’s only Uptime Certified TIER IV datacenter facility in Mumbai, India with 99.999% uptime SLA

Redundant, multi homed network with all leading ISPs in India with over 300 mbps uplink with a capacity to 1 Gbps

Enterprise grade server hardware, network and firewalls from leading hardware vendors

Automated full data backup and recovery solutions is included by default

Hybrid Cloud Service via partnership with AWS and Azure lets scale infrastructure seamlessly

24x7 Support over phone, email and chat from NOC in Kolkata, India

Diadem Technologies powered by Jelastic provides a 14 day trial period for all customers.

About Jelastic

Jelastic is a cloud platform for developing, scaling and managing hosted applications. Jelastic cooperates with trusted partners around the globe, and help them to reach local communities as well as to deliver high-quality solution for IT companies in local regions.The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET and the ability to use custom Docker containers. Jelastic offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization.

For more information, visit https://jelastic.com/

About Diadem Technologies

Diadem Technologies is in business since 2000 and are internally funded and a zero debt entity since inception with a strong focus on providing their clients with state of the art hosted solutions from South Asia’s first Uptime Certified TIER IV IDC in Mumbai, India offering 99.999% SLA for its hosting infrastructure. They have evolved from a plain vanilla shared web hosting provider to a fully-fledged managed and cloud service provider offering a multitude of services which includes managed virtual private servers (VPS), IaaS & PaaS solutions on Jelastic, SaaS offerings which includes anti malware, anti spam, email archiving, email hosting solutions, among others.

Web and application hosting services of Diadem Technologies are used by leading brands and organisations including Hewlett Packard India, Emami, Turtle Limited, Yes Bank, Supertron Ltd, BiskFarm, Microtek, Manyavar, Wonderchef, Ittiam Systems, JIVA Ayurveda and over 1500+ organisations which need a secure, highly available and redundant datacenter hosting environment backed with 99.95% uptime SLA and 24x7 technical support.