Travel Pay: Handling It Correctly: Live Webinar by AudioSolutionz

Federal and state wage and hour rules, along with economic pressures on employers and employees alike, have resulted in increasing numbers of noncompliance lawsuits.

How to compensate employees for the hours spent traveling on business is one of the major concerns of payroll departments today. Many recent changes in federal and state wage and hour rules, as well as economic pressures on employers and employees alike, are creating a situation that can practically invite noncompliance lawsuits – especially if the employee’s payroll travel time results in overtime being owed to the employee.

When handling travel pay correctly, employers must not only contend with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), but also the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS has strict regulations on when employees can be paid for travel expenses without it being considered wages. The payroll department must consider questions such as whether the company should use the per diem method to reimburse employees or the accountable plan method, or even whether it needs to have a method when it comes to reimbursing employees for travel expenses.

This session with Vicki M. Lambert, CPP, will discuss the rules and regulations that must be followed when paying an employee for travel pay. It includes what is considered travel pay, best practices for handling travel payments, how they affect overtime calculations, and what is required on the state level. It also discusses the requirements for taxing travel expenses under IRS rules.

The session will help payroll, human resources and accounting professionals, as well as business owners, lawmakers, attorneys or any individuals or entities that must deal with the complexities and technicalities within the payroll process, to understand:



Travel pay requirements: What you must pay for and why

Best practices for paying travel pay correctly

Which employees have to be paid and when

Payroll compliance and travel pay issues: How to keep wage and hour claims at bay

What to do when federal and state laws conflict and how to handle multiple state conflict issues

How travel pay affects overtime calculations: Travel pay differences for exempt and non-exempt employees

Special circumstances that may require travel payment

What are per diems

When travel payments are taxable

Accountable and non-accountable plans

