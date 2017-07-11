“MyHealth.Us is a prime example of an innovative organization that has developed cutting-edge solutions that use health data for enhancing the rapid access to care,” said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth.

RosettaHealth, an innovative, secure, SaaS interoperability platform, today announced that MyHealth.Us, a health technology organization that delivers patient-centric health solutions, is using its platform to enhance the access and sharing of patient data.

Thanks to this partnership, MyHealth.Us can access and share patient data in a secure and compliant manner, which supports the company’s overall mission to provide fast access online to emergency contacts and vital health information via any mobile device.

“Our vision has always been to make life saving information rapidly, easily and safely accessible to healthcare providers when it is most critical to deliver quality medical care to patients,” said CJ Wilson, founder and CEO of MyHealth.Us. “Thanks to our partnership with RosettaHealth, we are able to advance this mission to easily share this vital health data that can and does save lives.”

MyHealth.Us gathers, securely stores and manages medical records, sensor data and personal health observations of users for immediate access by first responders and healthcare providers 24/7. It also connects users by cellphone to local and online medical care for better, faster and less expensive care.

The cloud-based RosettaHealth platform makes electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Used by EHRs, Hospitals, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), mobile health apps, and analytics vendors, RosettaHealth enables the efficient, seamless, and secure transportation of data to connect the whole world of healthcare.

“MyHealth.Us is a prime example of an innovative organization that has developed cutting-edge solutions that use health data for enhancing the rapid access to care,” said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth. “We look forward to continuing to support the company’s mission to ensure that patient data is at the center of all care decisions.”

The RosettaHealth Platform and its suite of products and services was created by Nitor Group, a leader in health IT solutions. Nitor Group provides a toolkit of healthcare solutions and services enabling organizations to exchange healthcare information safely, securely, and efficiently based on legislated and industry accepted interoperability standards.

The Nitor Group team originally worked closely with the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) defining and deploying standards, creating reference implementations, and establishing the fabric of interoperability that is expanding across the industry today.

About RosettaHealth

Created by Nitor Group, experts in health record interoperability, the RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, over one million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.

About MyHealth.Us

Established in 2013, MyHealth.Us, established by MyInfo LLC, is a health technology startup that delivers highly effective patient-centric health solutions. Their mission is "We Save Lives!" and core belief is that better patient engagement and better managed and more personal health data leads to more effective outcomes for patients and healthcare providers by connecting with the right medical services quickly. MyHealth.Us is certified HIPAA compliant and has one patent pending. For more information, please visit http://www.MyHealth.Us.