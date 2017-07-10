Our goal is to strengthen the capacity and increase the continuation of girl-serving STEM programs as well as create a wider audience for gender-related STEM issues.

According to research by STEMconnnector and the National Science Board, women make up only 28 percent of the science and engineering workforce despite the fact that female and male K-12 students perform equally well on mathematics and science standardized tests. To help ensure that girls and women have the confidence and opportunity to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers as they desire, Boxlight has signed on to be the convening agency for the Georgia Girls STEM Collaborative formed under the auspices of the National Girls Collaborative Project.

The Georgia Girls STEM Collaborative is a statewide network of professionals, researchers and practitioners focused on expanding and strengthening STEM-related career opportunities for girls. Boxlight will be responsible for encouraging collaboration and improving inter-program communication among these various organizations and individuals, helping them come together to share best practices, develop new collaborations and share resources. Collaborative partners include schools, informal educators, programs that offer expanded learning opportunities, and businesses and industries that are committed to informing and motivating girls to pursue classes and careers in STEM.

“The vision of the National Girls Collaborative Project is to bring together organizations that are committed to informing and encouraging girls to pursue STEM careers, and we are extremely excited to be supporting that vision here in Georgia,” said Sunshine Nance, Boxlight’s VP of Marketing. “Our goal is to strengthen the capacity and increase the continuation of girl-serving STEM programs as well as create a wider audience for gender-related STEM issues. This is something that deeply matters to us because the successful career transition of students and the economic future of Georgia are tied to increased participation of all students in careers that rely on STEM skills and competencies.”

This is not the first such initiative for Boxlight or Nance. The company is also working with the STEM Atlanta Women group, a nonprofit founded and run by STEM advocate Maxine Cain for the purpose of helping underrepresented and underserved women and girls to take advantage of global STEM opportunities and acquire skills needed to compete and succeed in the 21st century.

About the National Girls Collaborative Project

The National Girls Collaborative Project maximizes access to shared resources and disseminates research-based promising practices that advance the work of existing and evolving girl-serving projects. The goals are to:



Strengthen the capacity of girl-serving STEM programs to effectively reach and serve underrepresented girls in STEM by sharing promising practice research and program models, outcomes, and products.

Increase the effectiveness of collaboratives by providing professional development focused on sustainability, organizational effectiveness, and shared leadership to more effectively deliver services to girl-serving STEM organizations.

Maximize K-12 school counselors’ access to and use of relevant, high-quality resources that increase awareness of barriers to girls’ interest and engagement in STEM.

About Boxlight Corp.

The merging of Mimio and Boxlight Corp. has resulted in an expansive selection of premier digital classroom technology solutions designed for every K-12 classroom.

