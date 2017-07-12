Teeth Tomorrow Full Arch Prettau Zirconia Bridge Of the 2,039 bridges made by Tischler Dental Lab, only 9 needed replacement.

A groundbreaking 5-year study titled: Survival of 2039 complete arch fixed implant-supported zirconia prostheses: A retrospective study will soon be published in the Clinical Science section of The Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry – a highly respected, peer-reviewed publication. The study is co-authored by Avinash S. Bidra -BDS, MS; Michael Tischler – DDS, FAGD; and, Claudia Patch -DMD.

The results were astounding. Of the 2,039 arches produced by Tischler Dental Laboratory between 2012 and 2017, only 9 were returned for replacement.

Practice based evidence from this large sample study demonstrates that Prettau® Zirconia virtually eliminates issues that have been plaguing both dentists and patients for years.

Full arch procedures remove all existing teeth from a patient’s jaw (upper and/or lower) and place dental implants that support the bridge. The bridge itself looks like a complete set of teeth and healthy gums.

Full arch bridges affixed to dental implants are nothing new. The biggest attraction for patients, is that they stay in the mouth 24/7, and can only be removed by a dentist. The issue for dentists is that so many of these bridges had to be removed, repaired, and ultimately replaced.

“It got so bad,” recalls Dr. Tischler, “That we used to order a spare for each patient, just to have on hand, because we knew that sooner or later the bridge would fail, usually at the most inopportune time.”

Composite bridges made with acrylic gums and denture teeth (even when supported by a titanium bar that connect to the implants) are notorious for chipping, breaking, cracking, and loosing teeth. Dr. Tischler’s own practices (Tischler and Patch Dental / Tischler Implant Dentistry) represented a subset of this study – delivering 219 arches to 153 patients with a 100% success rate.

A recent comparison of the Prettau® Zirconia bridges used by Drs. Tischler and Patch versus Acrylic Bridges delivered using the NobelGuide®All-on-4® Treatment yielded some enlightening results.

Nearly 1 in 4 patients receiving acrylic bridges experienced chipping, breaking or cracking that resulted in the final bridge needing to be replaced. None of the 153 patients receiving 219 Prettau® Zirconia Bridges between 2012 and 2017 experienced any failure.

Even more concerning was that Over 1 in 4 patients receiving acrylic bridges experienced Peri-Implant Pathology - inflammatory reactions caused by infection that cause loss of supporting bone tissue surrounding a dental implant. This degenerative condition was totally absent in Prettau® Zirconia as it does not attract plaque or bacteria that cause oral infections.

With millions of baby-boomers suffering from failing dentistry performed as far back as the 1960s, implant dentistry has become billion dollar industry. Prettau® Zirconia implant supported full arch bridges continue to prove to be a permanent solution to major dental issues.

The Prettau® Zirconia dental implant bridge produced by Tischler Dental Laboratory is the Final Prosthesis delivered by Advanced Implant Dentists in the Teeth Tomorrow® Network. – An affiliation of highly credentialed practices delivering the Teeth Tomorrow® Procedure in exclusive territories throughout the country.