PlayCore adds Superior Recreational Products to its Family of Brands

PlayCore Holdings, Inc. (PlayCore), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of play and recreation products, today announced the acquisition of Superior Recreation Products (SRP).

Superior Recreational Products is a manufacturer and supplier of both play and recreation products. The company’s offering includes shelters, shade structures, site furnishings, as well as indoor and outdoor play equipment. The company was founded in 1992 in Carrollton, Georgia.

PlayCore CEO and President, Roger Posacki stated “We are excited about the opportunity and potential this acquisition brings to PlayCore, as we continue to expand our product and distribution reach.”

“I believe that Superior fits perfectly within the PlayCore family of companies with our expertise in commercial shade and play structures,” added Tom Doherty of SRP. “We are excited about the growth opportunities this combination creates for the future of our company.”

Superior Recreation Products joins 2017 acquisitions Playcraft, Highland Products, Sport Surface Specialties, Alta, American Parks Company, and Worlds of Wow.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of play and recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com

About Superior Recreation Products

Superior Recreational Products has spent nearly three decades developing and acquiring product lines that help people play, relax, and live. The company designs and manufactures outdoor steel, recycled, and themed playgrounds, indoor playgrounds, shelter and shade structures, and commercial site furnishings. Through these product lines, they are able to create complete outdoor environments that cultivate community, enrich lives, and allow people to focus on what matters most.