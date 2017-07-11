Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, has announced a 10 percent discount on its Book Launch Bundle through the month of July. The package culls together five of the self-publishing service provider’s most popular book marketing services into one money-saving marketing bundle.

The materials in the Book Launch Bundle let any author organize a marketing push that reaches multiple audiences on a variety of mass marketing venues: social media, print media, broadcast and any other format appropriate for reaching out to a large, targeted audience.

“The Book Launch Bundle’s regular price already represents a huge savings compared to purchasing the same services a la carte, and with the July 10 percent off promotion, it’s a tremendous value,” said Kelly Schuknecht, Outskirts Press Executive Vice President.

The services included in the Book Launch Bundle were hand-picked to offer authors a multi-pronged promotional push, and include:



Custom Press Release with distribution

PR Publicist Campaign with leads forwarded to the author for follow-up

Social Media Setup, which equips self-published authors to market to a large online audience cost-effectively

Book Video Trailer & Distribution that highlights the book storyline in a compelling format

Personal Marketing Assistant who’ll spend 5 hours assisting authors in their marketing efforts.

To claim the 10 percent discount, authors need only place the Book Launch Bundle in their Outskirts Press shopping cart and enter promotional code Book10Launch at checkout. For more information about the products included in the bundle or other book publishing and marketing services, offers and promotions, visit http://www.OutskirtsPress.com.

About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services. Top Consumer Reviews ranks Outskirts Press #1 because they are passionate about delivering outstanding customer service, affordable pricing, industry-leading royalties, and a team of hands-on, U.S.-based publishing experts. At http://www.outskirtspress.com authors can publish their book, their way, today.

# # #

Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Road, #515, Parker, CO 80134

http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS