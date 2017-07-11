ProviDyn ranked in the Top 250 of the MSPmentor 501, the definitive guide to the world's top MSPs. “Breaking into the Top 250 validates the hard work of our team to provide quality solutions and great customer service.”

ProviDyn®, a provider of IT support, strategy and services for small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofits, today announced it has been named one of the world’s 501 best managed service providers (MSPs). ProviDyn was ranked among the Top 250 companies on this global list.

“Breaking into the Top 250 validates the hard work of our team to provide quality solutions and great customer service,” said ProviDyn CEO Hamish Davidson.

ProviDyn’s ranking was announced in Penton Technology’s 10th-annual MSPmentor 501 Global Edition, the most complete, precise and forward-looking annual ranking of the MSP market. Each year, Penton Technology gathers information for the rankings through a comprehensive survey of MSPs and IT service providers, with every participating company being assigned a score reflecting its intrinsic value. First unveiled in 2007, the MSP 501 now uses a specially designed methodology and ranking algorithm, making it the definitive benchmark by which MSP organizations can be compared.

According to Penton Technology, the companies on the 2017 MSPmentor 501 list amassed a combined $14.48 billion in total revenue for their prior year, up more than 15 percent from a year earlier. Of that figure, $4.30 billion was recurring revenue, an increase of nearly 13 percent from $3.81 billion in 2015.

In the announcement, the editors at MSPmentor reported that the publication will follow up with additional features, news stories, profiles and more over the coming weeks and months, providing greater insight into the survey’s extensive findings.