Town of Frisco joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The Town of Frisco has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of BidNet’s regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. The Town of Frisco invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.

The regional Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 200 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, the Town of Frisco ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.

“Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides the Town of Frisco more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs,” said Teresa Toczek, Public Works Office Manager of the Town of Frisco when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. “We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities.”

The Town of Frisco invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from nearly 200 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Town of Frisco:

The Town of Frisco is located 70 miles west of Denver, Colorado at an elevation of 9,075 feet in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Frisco is 30 minutes from 6 ski resorts and sits on the shores of Dillon Reservoir. This town of 2,900 residents boasts a charming Main Street, thriving business district and an extensive trail system, as the town is surrounded on three sides by public land. Frisco attracts thousands of visitors each year not only because of its natural beauty and recreational opportunities, but also because of the 75+ festivals and events held in the town each year.

About the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System:

The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by nearly 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and modules available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com