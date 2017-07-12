Onepath Named #6 on 2017 Georgia Fast 40 List

Onepath, the easier way to get hard things done, has been named #6 on the 2017 Georgia Fast 40 list by ACG Atlanta, the Atlanta Chapter of The Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global professional organization focused on middle-market growth, mergers and acquisitions, and private investment. Onepath has been named to the prestigious list for eight consecutive years.

Each year, ACG Atlanta recognizes 40 Georgia-based middle-market companies that have realized the fastest revenue and employment growth during the prior three years. Rankings are objectively based on weighted three-year average increases in revenue and employment.

“Onepath is honored to be named to the Fast 40 list. This award would not have been possible without all the hard work that has been done by our employees to position Onepath to grow quickly,” said Ben Balsley, CEO, Onepath. “It is a testament to the horsepower, commitment and game plan of the Onepath team to serve our clients and provide an easier way to get hard things done.”

“The companies being honored this year exemplify ACG’s focus on driving middle­market growth and demonstrate the strength and significance of this sector in Georgia,” said Melanie Brandt ACG Atlanta’s Executive Director Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. An ACG Selection Committee evaluated each application and conducted in-person interviews with all qualified applicants. All companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia and reported year-­end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million.

About Onepath

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology – from cable to cloud. Whether it’s installing digital menu boards at quick serve restaurants across the U.S., or systems integration for one of the nation’s newest stadiums, or providing IT support and managed services for fast growing businesses – Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to Fortune 500s and local businesses throughout North America. To learn more, visit http://www.1path.com.

About ACG Atlanta

ACG comprises more than 14,500 members from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area's executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Gala, a Wine Tasting Reception, a Deal of the Year event as well as an active Women’s Forum and Young Professionals group. To learn more, visit http://www.acgatlanta.org.