Home Care CoPs: Virtual Boot Camp 2017 by AudioEducator

AudioEducator, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the virtual boot camp “Home Care CoPs” with consulting and coding expert Sharon M. Litwin on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 12:00 pm ET. This session will discuss how the new changes in home care Conditions of Participation (CoPs) will make major changes to the rights of home care patients.

The home health care industry has not seen a change in Medicare’s (CoPs) in three decades. However, in January 2017, CMS finalized new standards for improving the quality of health care services for home health patients and strengthening their rights. These changes in the home health CoPs, which must be implemented by July 13, 2017, have major implications for home health agencies. In order to be prepared in this short time frame, agencies must train their staff and revise their processes to be compliant. Surveyors will start using the new CoPs this summer, so agency operators shouldn’t put their facilities at risk: They must start now to prepare, educate their staff and implement the necessary changes.

This session with industry veteran Sharon M. Litwin is a special Home Health Care Virtual Boot Camp 2017. She will discuss how significant the new CoPs are and how they will impact home health agencies’ day-to-day operations. This webinar will provide agencies with the information to ensure they’ve properly implemented these changes in the home health CoPs.

The session will help CEOs, administrators, directors, quality managers, field staff and office staff understand:



What’s included in the CoPs changes effective July 13, 2017

Responses to the final rule clarifying the CoPs

Detailed look at all conditions

How the CoPs changes make major changes to the rights of home health patients

The importance of integrating services among disciplines and the physician

The impact on the plan of care and updates to orders

How a good QAPI program can lessen day-to-day challenges

Which data to analyze to develop or enhance QAPI

Home health agencies’ responsibilities: Guidelines for emergency preparedness

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.audioeducator.com/virtualbootcamp/home-health-care-cops-changes

