We feel this confirms that we’re doing things right, especially in a changing market, where added-value and quality are more important than ever.

LeaseWeb, with two decades of hosting innovation, has been recognized as a Challenger in the June 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe. LeaseWeb enters this report as a Challenger and also has the highest position for ability to execute in the Challengers quadrant.

“We are excited to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. We are proud to see that our cloud services solutions are being recognized. We continue the execution of our global expansion and to delight our customers with the highest level of service and a diverse cloud portfolio,” says Con Zwinkels, CEO and co-founder of LeaseWeb.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider LeaseWeb supports 17,500 customers worldwide with public and private cloud, hybrid hosting, colocation, dedicated servers, content delivery and cybersecurity services backed by 24x7 customer service and technical support. Over the last two years, LeaseWeb expanded its footprint to Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Phoenix, now operating 16 data centers in Europe, US and APAC offering 5.5 Tbps bandwidth and 2.5 Tbps peak performance with 99.999% uptime to the 80,000 servers already under management.

“We feel this confirms that we’re doing things right, especially in a changing market, where added-value and quality are more important than ever. Our ability to understand customer needs and deliver the right type of services at the right price can give customers the advantages they need to be competitive in the digital economy,” says Zwinkels.

LeaseWeb offers a strong focus on personal service. Primarily aimed at IT and Internet professionals in mid-size and SME organisations, the company has been moving its value proposition from quantity (at low cost) to quality (at competitive cost). Furthermore, in the past two years, LeaseWeb has built up a strong channel with a number of specialized partners for specific verticals and geographic regions.

“We have the advantage of having been in the market for the past 20 years, including back when people didn’t use the term ‘cloud,’” says Robert van der Meulen, Technical Evangelist at LeaseWeb.

LeaseWeb believes it made it into the Magic Quadrant by continuing to develop what it does best: “providing high-quality global hosting with exceptional customer support at a competitive price,” according to van der Meulen.

Gartner clients can read the full report here: https://www.gartner.com/document/3751663

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LeaseWeb

LeaseWeb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 17,500 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Colocation, Dedicated Servers, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, LeaseWeb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 16 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 5.5 Tbps. LeaseWeb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V. (“LeaseWeb Netherlands”), LeaseWeb USA, Inc. (“LeaseWeb USA”), LeaseWeb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“LeaseWeb Asia”), LeaseWeb CDN B.V. (“LeaseWeb CDN”), and LeaseWeb Deutschland GmbH (“LeaseWeb Germany”).

For more information, please visit http://www.leaseweb.com or follow @LeaseWeb.