Bluewaters helps banish disposable water bottles on Bermuda

Bluewater, a world leader in residential and commercial water purification, announced today the company’s powerfully efficient water purifier technology saved a quarter-of-a-million disposable plastic bottles during June’s America’s Cup tournament on Bermuda. The organizers of the world’s premium sailing tournament had set their minds on banning single-use plastic from official venues and the America’s Cup Village – and Bluewater’s compact second-generation reverse osmosis water purifiers proved the ultimate go-to solution.

Bluewater’s high-performing, energy-efficient Spirit and Pro water purifiers, which use up to 82% less water than a traditional reverse osmosis water purifier to flush out contaminants, were used in eight free-standing drinking water hydration stations. Located at key sites around the sprawling sailing village in Bermuda’s historic Royal Naval Dockyard, the unmanned stations delivered visitors free still and sparking chilled water on demand.

“After crunching the numbers, we are proud to announce the total number of plastic bottles (500ml or 16.9 fl.ozs) that were diverted from landfill and elevated from the event reached a total count of 249,018,” said Bengt Rittri, an environmental entrepreneur who founded Bluewater, which has grown into a global organization with sales offices in the U.S., China and Europe.

Bengt said Bluewater’s fresh water program on Bermuda during the America’s Cup exceeded expectations on water production and usage. He added that the event had demonstrated that it is possible to harness technology and human ingenuity to battle contaminated water quality, reduce waste and boost recycling.

Earlier this year, the United Nations declared war on ocean plastics, stating that ‘over 8 million tons of plastic leaks into the ocean each year – equal to dumping a garbage truck of plastic every minute.’ With the world body saying up to 80 percent of all litter in our oceans is made of plastic that is already rising through the food chain onto our dinner tables, Bengt Rittri said human and business ingenuity must be leveraged to the full to stop the pollution.

“Taking 250,000 disposable plastic bottles out of circulation is great news for all of us and our environment. It shows how even small actions can positively impact our war on the plastics that take hundreds of years to break down,” Bengt Rittri said.

In other developments on Bermuda, Bluewater purified harvested rainwater to generate clean drinking and cooking water for the 100-strong crew and support staff at the team base of Sweden’s America’s Cup Challenger Artemis Racing. According to Bluewater being able to create public sources of pristine water for local communities is part of the company’s strategy to help bring to an end the use of eco-costly bottled water.

