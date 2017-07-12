“Hostogether promises great value to individual vacation rental property owners, increasing their booking and revenue sources and delivering incredible competitive edge.”

Hostogether (http://www.hostogether.com/), a Portugal based travel tech start-up, has announced today that they have launched a crowdfunding campaign (https://igg.me/at/hostogether-vacation-rental-community) to kick-start the growth of a host community of vacation rental owners, and launch their innovative technology based platform. Hostogether supports individual owners and hosts to collaborate, share and develop revenue channels that would normally only be available to large multi-property businesses.

CEO and co-founder of Hostogether, Rui Escaleira said, “In a highly competitive industry as the vacation rental industry is, it is essential for owners and hosts to be able to differentiate themselves, become better hosts, and find new and innovative ways to market and do business. We believe that Hostogether fulfils a need in the industry, and we are excited to launch and develop the Hostogether community.”

Hostogether supports owners and hosts to work together by providing a single technology backed community platform and shared voice to achieve more income, more knowledge and more impact.

Members will benefit from increased direct bookings through referral marketing, and will also be able to connect their property to over 50 listing sites through the distribution technology of a leading channel manager.

Simon Lehmann, former HomeAway board member says of Hostogether, “Hostogether promises great value to individual vacation rental property owners, increasing their booking and revenue sources and delivering incredible competitive edge.”

The community will also benefit from accessing the power of many to share experiences, knowledge and best practices, as well as community recommendations. Significant discounts on products and services including lower insurance premiums, allowing hosts to compete on cancellation policies will also be a feature.

“Hostogether is a way of connecting owners and hosts and enabling them to access innovative ways of getting more profit with their properties as well as being a part of a global sharing community”, states co-founder Joana Feijó.

Early backers of the Hostogether campaign on Indiegogo will receive discounts on memberships and yearly guaranteed bookings as well as being founding members of an exciting global community.

To back the campaign visit Indiegogo (https://igg.me/at/hostogether-vacation-rental-community) and for more information on Hostogether, visit http://www.hostogether.com

Rui has been involved in the vacation rental industry since 2009 when he ran a property management company in Lisbon. He holds an MBA from Insead, and prior to co-founding Hostogether, Rui was an angle investor, board advisor and strategist for numerous start-ups and companies.

Joana brings to Hostogether more than 11 years’ experience in entrepreneurship and development of software solutions for global businesses. Her strengths lie in leading business development and software teams to deliver and succeed.

About Hostogether

Hostogether is a Portuguese start-up that provides a single platform for owners and hosts of short-term rental properties to join a global community and achieve more income, knowledge and impact.

