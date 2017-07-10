The Park School of Baltimore, Power Plant Live! and CR Goodman We are proud to welcome Power Plant Live!, CR Goodman and Park. These are exciting times for our firm and these fantastic clients.

Abel Communications is proud to announce that it has recently added three new clients: Power Plant Live!, CR Goodman and The Park School of Baltimore .



Abel is working with Power Plant Live! to drive awareness of the dining and entertainment destination among new audiences; increase attendance to special events; and establish new partners, advocates and influencers in the community.

The Park School of Baltimore, an independent school with a 100-plus year history of progressive education, has selected Abel to increase awareness, community involvement and media exposure.

CR Goodman has tapped Abel to drive awareness of the firm’s excellence in architecture, interior design and space planning for the healthcare industry to coincide with a rebranding effort. The program will include thought leadership and multimedia content development.

"These are exciting times for our firm and these fantastic clients."

“We’re excited to work with the Abel team to raise awareness of our new programming geared towards young professionals and families and the great things we are doing in the community," said Chris Furst, National Talent and Event Director for the Cordish Company’s Live! Properties. "We selected Abel Communications because of its deep understanding of the Baltimore market, ability to generate creative ideas and proven track record of achieving results."

Abel Communications continues to gain recognition as one of the most sought-after PR firms in the region and was recently recognized as a finalist in the Baltimore Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for the second-consecutive year. The firm is also actively hiring and a listing of open positions can be found here.

