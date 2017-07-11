According to Eurostat data, Greek wine sales in the United States are up 26.3% by volume in the last 5 years (2011-2016). The data also shows a 72.1% growth in value for total sales over that same period, indicating an increasing consumer willingness to spend more on wines from Greece.

Because of Greece’s recent difficult economic situation, there has been a renewed focus on wine exports, compelling wineries to concentrate their efforts in markets outside of Greece, specifically the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Wine Market Council report, millennials, now the largest wine consuming segment in the U.S., are open to new varieties and emerging countries, specifically Greek varieties and Greece as a winemaking country.

In addition, the world class Greek wines were showcased at the recent 2017 TEXSOM International Wine Awards, one of the largest, most respected wine competitions in the world. The TEXSOM judging panel, composed of 71 internationally renowned industry influencers from 5 countries, blind taste all wine entries. Greek wines, among 30 countries submitting wines, were 4th in the number of medals received with over 85% of the 120+ Greek wines submitted awarded medals. This is further proof of the Greek wine revival that has taken place over the last few decades.

For the past few years, there has been an increase in new styles of Greek wine in the U.S. from well-known and lesser known native grapes to single vineyard and reserve bottlings. “We are thrilled to see consumers, across all demographics and especially millennials, see Greek wines as high quality wines made with a true sense of place and excellent ratio of quality to price,” explains Sofia Perpera, Director of the Greek Wine Bureau for North America. “A sales jump of over 70% in value in the last 5 years is further testament to the work being done in the vineyard and the wineries by Greek winemakers”

