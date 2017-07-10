Sprout Social Launches Agency Partner Program

The Agency Partner program is an opportunity for us to deepen those relationships and accelerate growth for some of our most innovative, social-forward agency customers.

As global social media use continues to grow, 44 percent of organizations are outsourcing some, if not all, of their social media management. This trend means that agencies have the opportunity to spearhead the future growth and evolution of the social landscape. To support that process, Sprout Social, a leading provider of social media solutions for business, today announced the launch of its Agency Partner Program.

The new offering is designed to enable agencies to accelerate growth and scale their social media services through an exclusive partnership with Sprout Social. Through the partnership, agencies receive resources to support their marketing and business growth efforts, pricing built for agency-client collaboration, membership in Sprout’s Agency Partner community and the opportunity to mutually grow business.

“We’ve always believed that customer success and Sprout’s success go hand in hand,” said Ryan Barretto, SVP of Global Sales at Sprout Social. “The Agency Partner program is an opportunity for us to deepen those relationships and accelerate growth for some of our most innovative, social-forward agency customers. We’re proud to empower agencies to achieve even better results for their clients and to demonstrate that we’re committed as a partner in their business success.”

The Sprout team works closely with agencies in the program to provide tailored support to define, drive and increase business results for their clients. This holistic effort ensures that Agency Partners have first access to resources including:



In-depth workshops on platform and industry developments

Dedicated account management from social experts with agency backgrounds

Access to a vetted network of fellow agency partners

Collateral and training to promote, sell and scale their social media business

To learn more or apply to join Sprout Social’s Agency Partner Program, visit: https://sproutsocial.com/agencies/agency-partner-program

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers social media management, analytics and advocacy solutions for leading agencies and brands, including Hyatt, GrubHub, Microsoft and Zendesk. Available via web browser, iOS and Android apps, Sprout’s engagement platform enables brands to more effectively communicate on social channels, collaborate across teams and provide an exceptional customer experience. Bambu by Sprout Social, a platform for advocacy, empowers employees to share curated content across their social networks to further amplify a brand’s reach and engagement. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout is a Twitter Official Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, Instagram Partner Program Member, LinkedIn Company Page Partner and Google+ Pages API Partner. Learn more at sproutsocial.com and getbambu.com.

1 http://engage.lookbookhq.com/Stateofcontentmarketing2014