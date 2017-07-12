Our company runs a number of awards based solely on merit. Winners of these awards can rest assured that they have been selected on the back of their own achievements rather than popular vote.

eCube Systems, a leading provider of middleware modernization, integration, and software support solutions, was recognized by Softech Magazine for Excellence in Innovation in 2017. eCube’s products have regularly demonstrated excellent innovation in modernizing legacy development and deployment. Softech Magazine has recognized that these products meets their requirements for excellence in innovation and consistently exceed client’s expectations for capability, ease of use and advanced features:

“Our company runs a number of awards based solely on merit. Winners of these awards can rest assured that they have been selected on the back of their own achievements rather than popular vote. We recognize all companies, regardless of size, location or prominence in their sector. We leave nothing to chance carefully scrutinizing everything from a nominee’s region to their performance over the past 12 months, their commitment to innovation, their methods and even their competition to ensure that only the most deserving firms are named as a winner in our awards. We present eCube Systems the award for ‘Excellence in Innovation’ ” – Softech Magazine

The products that are featured in this award include NXTera – High Performance Middleware, NXTware Remote – Distributed Development Environment for Legacy Systems and NXTmonitor, Agile Infrastructure and Application Performance Management. Softech Magazine will feature an article describing these unique product solutions in their next issue. To see eCube’s article, click here: https://issuu.com/aiglobalmedia/docs/softech_june_2017/22

For the digital link to the magazine, click here: http://www.softech-intl.com/2017-softech-june

About eCube Systems

eCube Systems offers support services for its family of middleware evolution products and other enterprise products and services that maximize return on technology investment by leveraging existing technical equity to meet evolving business needs. Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies turn to eCube Systems to reduce risk, extend ROI, and increase productivity as they consolidate existing capabilities and evolve legacy systems to contemporary SOA platforms.

eCube Systems, LLC, is headquartered in Montgomery, Texas with marketing offices in Boston, MA and R&D in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit us at http://www.ecubesystems.com