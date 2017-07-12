Rise Against Hunger Calls on Local Volunteers to End World Hunger

The event is being held in honor of Mandela Day, celebrated each year on July 18 to commemorate the late Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

Rise Against Hunger is calling on the Houston community to join them in the fight against world hunger. On Saturday, July 15, Rise Against Hunger's Houston program will host a meal packaging event with volunteers of all ages who will package over 10,000 meals for the world’s most vulnerable. The meals packaged during the event will be delivered to Nicaragua to nourish children in school feeding programs.

The event will be held at Rise Against Hunger, 8901 Jameel Rd. Suite 130, Houston, TX 77040 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., and is open to the public. Volunteers can register for the event here. Registration in advance is requested.

Rise Against Hunger meal packaging events are a volunteer-based program that coordinates the streamlined packaging of highly nutritious dehydrated meals comprised of rice, soy, vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals.

The event is being held in honor of Mandela Day, celebrated each year on July 18 to commemorate the late Nelson Mandela’s legacy. In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly designated "Nelson Mandela International Day" in honor of the former South African president to recognize his contribution to the culture of peace and freedom. During the week of July 18, volunteers in South Africa and around the world will join a global movement to package millions of meals.

Around the world, 792.5 million people lack adequate food. One in nine people in the world go to bed hungry each night. These meal packaging events give community volunteers, civic groups, faith groups and businesses the opportunity to make a hands-on difference in helping to end world hunger.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger (formerly Stop Hunger Now), an international hunger relief organization based in Raleigh, N.C., works to implement immediate and long-term solutions to hunger worldwide. With program locations in 20 U.S. cities and five international offices, Rise Against Hunger has engaged volunteers to package more than 330 million nutrient-rich meals for distribution to 74 countries around the globe. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger’s efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org.