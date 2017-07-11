LLT Labels Celebrates 20th Anniversary Customer satisfaction is our top priority. We have been committed to exceeding our customer's expectations for the last twenty years and will continue this value for many more years.

LLT Labels™ is proud to celebrate its twentieth anniversary of operations this month. Two decades of experience has developed LLT Labels into the industry-leading bar coding and labeling solutions provider that it is today. LLT's team of experts has helped businesses nationwide find a solution that works for them regardless of industry or application, from stock shipping labels to custom-made labels. Customer satisfaction has been a top priority from day one, and LLT is committed to exceeding customer's expectations by providing them with a complete line of top quality products and world class service.

In 1997, Laser Label Technologies opened its doors in Stow, Ohio with a focus on laser labels for high speed and ink-jet printers. After six years establishing a regional reputation serving businesses across Northeast Ohio, Laser Label Technologies rebranded to LLT Bar Code & Label in 2003, complete with a new logo. This represented a shift in focus to total bar coding and labeling solutions.

The company continued experiencing growth and visibility in the labeling industry. In 2010, LLT Bar Code & Label made it's entrance into E-Commerce with a new website focused on all label printing products, incorporating new technology such as mobile computers, mobile printing, and software. Just this past August 2016, one more rebrand plus a new and improved website has made LLT Labels into the full service solutions company that it is today. LLT's label solutions are available for same day shipment include Thermal Transfer Labels, Thermal Transfer Ribbons, Direct Thermal Labels, Laser & Ink-Jet Labels, Thermal Printers, Bar Code Scanners and other Labeling Equipment by some of the highest quality brands available. The vast selection of offerings includes top products by Zebra, Honeywell, Brady and Datalogic, as well as their own exclusive LLT Labels house brand.