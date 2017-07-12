Advantage Communications Group The Bezeq team understands Israel’s competitive landscape and technology trends, and their services offer fully redundant, high bandwidth connectivity options between Israel and the world.

Advantage Communications Group, LLC (“Advantage”), a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions for customers worldwide, today announced they have reached a partnership agreement with Bezeq International ("BI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, Israel's leading telecom and Internet service provider. This agreement enables Advantage’s direct and partner sales channels to immediately offer BI’s full portfolio of unified communications, Internet, hosting and security solutions to their global base of clients.

Founded in 1996, Bezeq International’s global platform includes ten fully-redundant, carrier neutral data centers, three of which are in Israel, and a global MPLS/VPLS network that extends to Europe and the United States via submarine cables. The 2,300 km optical cable systems connect BI's physical network to landing stations in Italy and France, where it then extends terrestrially to major internet hubs in Europe and the US, including BI's Points of Presence in London, Frankfurt, and New York. This platform positions Bezeq International as the only provider with an independent infrastructure connecting Israel to the world.

“Adding Bezeq International to our portfolio is a tremendous win for both our sales channels and our customers,” stated Jesse Bernstein-Ansaldi, Director of International sales for Advantage. “Their team understands Israel’s competitive landscape and technology trends, and their services offer country-wide coverage for voice, data and cloud, and fully redundant, high bandwidth connectivity options between Israel and the world.”

“Partnering with an experienced, knowledgeable and well-respected organization like Advantage is an integral part of Bezeq International’s corporate growth strategy,” added Nissan Arieh, VP of Global Business at Bezeq International. “We are excited to collaborate with the Advantage team to address the needs of their global partners and clients.

Advantage has established relationships with over 40 international service providers spanning six continents.

ABOUT ADVANTAGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC:

Advantage takes a proactive approach to solving our client’s technology challenges. Leveraging relationships with over 100 of the world’s strongest telecom, cloud and managed service providers, we architect, implement and manage innovative solutions at the most competitive rates. Our experienced customer service team supports all the services we recommend, so clients can focus their time and energy on running their core business. Our services also include proprietary management software, which offers clients customizable visibility and reporting of all their telecom, cloud and mobility data. That’s why businesses that rely on their critical IT infrastructure also rely on Advantage to help them reduce costs and improve efficiencies. To learn more about how Advantage can help your business, please visit http://www.advantagecg.com.

ABOUT BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL:

Bezeq International Ltd., Israel's leading Internet and International Telecommunications provider, was founded in 1996 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bezeq, the Israeli Telecom Corp. and is part of the country's largest and leading telecom group. Bezeq International provides comprehensive communication solutions in Internet, International Domestic and Organizational Telephony, IT, Hosting, Data Communication and Information Security Solutions. Please visit Bezeq International on the Internet: http://www.bezeqint.net