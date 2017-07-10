Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions today announced that Synergis™—the IP access control system of Security Center— is now able to manage SALTO’s stand-alone battery-operated locks thanks to the support of the SALTO Virtual Network technology.

This enables Synergis customers to cost-effectively replace traditional mechanical locks with Salto SVN-enabled locks to secure doors and entrances that were traditionally too expensive to network with either wired or wireless locks.

Using RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology, SALTO SVN stand-alone locks (such as escutcheons, electronic cylinders, locker locks, electronic padlocks, and more) to communicate with a central server by using a smart data-on-card system as their network: all access data is stored on and distributed by the keycard. When presenting the keycard to an offline stand-alone door, locker, cabinet or server rack, not only does this control access rights to that door but thanks to two-way communication, the door also writes data like access rights, blacklist information or battery status back onto the card. The keycard then transmits this information back to Synergis via online wall readers that are able to update and receive information from the cards, anytime and anywhere in the building.

“Customers who rely on traditional mechanical brass keys for interior openings like doors, cabinets and lockers are all too familiar with the tremendous costs and loss of time associated with rekeying and lock reprogramming,” explains Derek Arcuri, Access Control Product Marketing Manager at Genetec. “The integration between SALTO SVN and Security Center Synergis unlocks an opportunity for customers to efficiently heighten their security without the added expense of adding network access to each interior opening.”

The SALTO range of SVN supported locks includes the cost-effective XS4 range of escutcheons, electronic cylinders, and the entire SALTO platform. By using a SALTO SVN system, customers eliminate the need to replace locks when security is breached due to the loss of theft of mechanical keys. Because it is seamlessly integrated with Synergis, access cards and locks can now be updated, restricted or deleted remotely.

“For customers who wish to include offline locks in their managed access control infrastructure the only option was --until now-- to replace these standalone locks with more expensive hard wired or wireless options. The SALTO SVN-enabled locks are not only priced similarly to traditional locks, but they can now be integrated and managed within Synergis through the movement of SALTO SVN smartcards,” says Bill Wood, President of Salto Systems, North America.

The SALTO XS4 platform is available immediately through Genetec and its certified global network of resellers. For more information, please visit: https://www.genetec.com/solutions/all-products/synergis/synergis-access-control-hardware/salto-electronic-locks

About Genetec

Genetec develops open-architecture software, hardware and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry. Its flagship product, Security Center, unifies IP-based access control, video surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) into one platform. A global innovator since 1997, Genetec is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and serves enterprise and government organizations via an integrated network of resellers, certified channel partners, integrators and consultants in over 80 countries. Genetec was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies that unify IP physical security systems. For more information about Genetec, visit: http://www.genetec.com

