Beijer Electronics Launches iX Integrator Software

iX Integrator streamlines collaboration and synergy for secure, joint HMI solutions.

Malmoe, Sweden | iX Integrator is a value-added enhancement to Beijer Electronics’ existing iX Developer software and enables customers to integrate multiple HMIs into a single, shared HMI solution and provide HMI project extensions for their business partners.

Reduces footprint and lower costs

With iX Integrator, the primary OEM and its partners can create joint HMI solutions utilizing common software and hardware. It allows the OEM to give its partners and end users the ability to add custom HMI programming and capabilities without impacting the core function of the OEM’s operator panel.

iX Integrator solutions reduce footprint and lower costs by combining resources into a single, shared HMI and creates synergistic solutions by centralizing the operator interface. At the same time iX Integrator solutions makes the machine operator’s tasks safer and easier to access and manage.

iX Integrator is available in two versions:



iX Developer - Integrator Master is for the primary OEM

iX Developer - Integrator Client is for the partners of the primary OEM

iX Integrator features



Project owner develops master template projects and shares them with partners

Partners are limited to develop extensions within the scope of the template

Master template project can control the HMI core project performance

Partners are unable to consume HMI CPU cycles, memory and storage beyond what is allocated by the OEM

Features to control, allow or prohibit: Poll-group intervals, data logging, system tabs, C# scripting, start-up screen, screen copying between primary and secondary, alarm servers, text library sharing, storage and memory

iX Integrator Master includes support for iX Integrator Client and iX Developer; iX Integrator Client includes support for iX Developer.

Price and Availability

iX Integrator Master has a global price of 1000 USD. iX Integrator Client has a global price of 750 USD. iX Developer has a global price of 600 USD. iX Integrator is available globally.

Contacts

Mikael Hansson, Global Product Manager, HMI Software, +46 40 35 86 37, mikael.hansson @ beijerelectronics.com

Jeff Hayes, Regional Product Manager, Americas, +1 801 924 8459, jeff.hayes @ beijerinc.com

About Beijer Electronics

Beijer Electronics is a high technology company active in industrial automation and data communication. The company develops and markets competitive products and solutions that focus on the user. Since its start-up in 1981, Beijer Electronics has evolved into a multinational group with sales over 120 million USD (1.1 billion SEK) in 2016. The company is listed on NASDAQ OMX Nordic Stockholm Small Cap under the ticker BELE. http://www.beijerelectronics.com