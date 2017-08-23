Family Dog FD-3 Paul Butterfield Blues Band Fillmore Auditorium 3/25/66 Concert poster We're hoping our $10,000 reward brings at least one seller out of the woodwork.

A $10,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic, undamaged original first printing of the Family Dog FD-3 Concert Poster. The rare concert poster promotes 3 days of performances by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Quicksilver Messenger Service that took place at the Fillmore Auditorium on March 25,26 and 27, 1966.

"We recently auctioned off a copy of the famous FD-3 concert poster that generated tremendous interest around the world," explained Scott Tilson of Psychedelic Art Exchange, the auction house offering the reward. "Now we have 2 other collectors begging us for this important concert poster. We're hoping our $10,000 reward for an undamaged copy brings at least one seller out of the woodwork. Collectors need to know we would be thrilled to acquire this special poster in any condition and we're willing to pay a world record price to get it," explained Tilson.

The Family Dog concert poster has special historical significance because it is just the third in the Family Dog concert poster series. Just a few hundred original first printings were produced and just a small fraction of those are known to exist today. If you have a Family Dog FD-3 Paul Butterfield 3/25/66 concert poster you wish to sell, or any other Family Dog or Fillmore Auditorium concert posters from 1966, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660 or email Scott (at) ConcertPosterGallery.com