Club Car will highlight its Transportation Solutions Program and showcase a Villager 4 at booth 700 of the 2017 APPA Annual Conference and Exhibit from July 20-22 in San Francisco, Calif.

“Our all-encompassing Transportation Solutions Program lets us identify and solve transportation problems on campuses, resorts and other sites,” says Commercial Marketing Leader Mary A. Sicard.

Under the program, Club Car has invested in training Transportation Solutions Experts. “These professionals understand the campus environment and will work with you during fleet planning and beyond. They will audit your fleet – department by department and vehicle by vehicle – and help you design a comprehensive transportation strategy that right-sizes and accessorizes each vehicle for the task at hand,” Sicard says.

You can also get information on the new Carryall Fit-to-Task Series that launches this year. Each of the vehicles is designed for a specific application on campuses. That includes facilities-engineering, grounds maintenance, security, ambulance service, refuse removal, food service, housekeeping and more.

Club Car vehicles are purpose-built for work with rustproof aluminum frames, safe maximum speeds of 25 mph or less and suspension systems designed to carry loads.

Competitive vehicles, on the other hand, are often built for recreational use, with steel frames that can rust, high speeds that may pose dangers on campuses and suspension systems designed for hustle, not for carrying cargo.

About Club Car

