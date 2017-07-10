"Our culture embodies our founder’s pioneering spirit and we will continue our courageous pursuit with great integrity to create happy customers and produce financially smart results," commented Nelson.

Orange Lake Resorts, home to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand, today announced that Thomas R. Nelson, current President and Chief Operating Officer will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1. Nelson will hold the title President and CEO and will succeed Don L. Harrill, who will transition from his current role as CEO to take on a new role as Vice Chairman of the Board of Orange Lake Resorts by year’s end.

“This is the perfect time for Tom to become Orange Lake Resorts’ next Chief Executive Officer. He is an exceptional leader with sound financial skills and has the ability to translate vision into world-class execution, bringing teams together to drive results,” said Orange Lake Resorts’ Chairman, Spence Wilson. “Succession planning and talent development have always been key elements of the company’s success and is a part of our business strategy. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth in the coming years and Tom is the ideal person to lead this important phase of Orange Lake’s growth.”

Formerly a Partner with Arthur Andersen, in a career that spans 30 years and many executive positions, Nelson joined Orange Lake Resorts in 2003 as Chief Financial Officer. In 2013, he was promoted to his current role of President and Chief Operating Officer and was a key driver on the executive team. Nelson and Harrill partnered to lead the formation of the Intercontinental Hotels Group alliance which created the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand and the company’s strategic growth plan; expanding the organization’s resort footprint across the United States. Most recently Nelson led the company’s initiative to acquire and integrate Silverleaf Resorts. Throughout his 14 years with the company, he has been instrumental in its expansion—all the while strengthening its financial capabilities and contributing to developing its winning culture and its enhanced focus on customer service and the guest experience.

“Our culture embodies our founder’s pioneering spirit and we will continue our courageous pursuit with great integrity to create happy customers and produce financially smart results,” commented Nelson.

Don Harrill has served as the company’s highly accomplished CEO since 2005, leading the organization through 12 years of consecutive record growth and becoming a key voice within the timeshare industry. His vision was instrumental in reshaping Orange Lake Resorts from a single-site timeshare developer and operator into one of the industry’s leading firms. Key to these accomplishments has been the creation of a unique vacation membership club and a strategic alliance with worldwide leader in hospitality, Intercontinental Hotels Group.

“I am grateful for this tremendous opportunity. I couldn’t be more proud to have led our organization and its leaders back to its roots to create one of the world’s largest, most successful timeshare/vacation ownership brands,” said Harrill. “Orange Lake Resorts is a dynamic company full of talented, caring employees.”

Not only has the company enjoyed incredible financial gains under Harrill’s leadership, but also, through his knowledge and passion he also led the expansion of the company’s community outreach and philanthropic efforts; launching many new corporate-giving programs and re-energizing their founders Kemmons Wilson’s tradition of caring.

“I’d like to thank Don for his outstanding service as CEO of Orange Lake Resorts. This company has never been in a stronger position,” commented Wilson. “I am very grateful to Don not only for his stewardship of my father’s legacy, and the superior results produced under his leadership, but also for his focus on developing his teams and creating a seamless succession plan and transition. I am delighted he will continue to serve our company as a board member.”

Today, Holiday Inn Club Vacations is built on the culture and spirit of hospitality embodied by Kemmons Wilson, Founder of both Holiday Inn Hotels and Orange Lake Resorts, and is a glowing reflection of his legacy. His spirit is an important driver of Orange Lake Resorts success as the company continues to grow and shape the timeshare industry.

About Orange Lake Resorts

Orange Lake Resorts encompasses 26 resorts and 7,400 villas in the U.S., with more than 340,000 timeshare owners and 4,600 employees.

Orange Lake Resorts, a leader within the vacation ownership industry with more than three decades of proven success, operates the Holiday Inn Club®. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand was created in 2008 through a strategic alliance with IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations flagship property in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort, was established in 1982 by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson. The timeshare brand includes 26 resorts across 13 states. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations or to book reservations, visit hiclubvacations.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/hiclubvacations or Twitter at twitter.com/hiclubvacations.