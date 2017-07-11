We view his appointment as part of an expansive effort within our sales department to grow group business bookings in Las Vegas and in the state of Nevada

HotelPlanner.com, the largest online producer of group and individual hotel bookings, is pleased to announce their newest team member Scott Beane, as the company’s Senior Regional Product Director for the Las Vegas/Nevada markets.

With 23 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, Mr. Beane started his career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he obtained his degree in Hotel Administration. He has multiple years of work history planning events as large as 8,000 attendees. He has incentive group experience working at high end activity providers such as Exotic Racing as a Director of Sales. Scott is also an active member of the Las Vegas hospitality community and serves as a board member for the Las Vegas Hospitality Association.

Mr. Beane will be leading HotelPlanner’s efforts to further expand business in Nevada and other gaming destinations.

“Scott is extremely well connected in the Las Vegas area and an excellent fit for our culture,” stated Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner.com. “We view his appointment as part of an expansive effort within our sales department to grow group business bookings in Las Vegas and in the state of Nevada.”

