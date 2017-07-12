DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg has named Frank Lang Director of Food & Beverage where he will lead the food and beverage operations for the hotel’s restaurants, catering and banquet services, and in-room dining.

Lang brings 24 years of hospitality experience to DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg, a majority of which was spent in various food and beverage capacities. Most recently, he served as Executive Chef for Williamsburg’s Great Wolf Lodge.

As Director of Food & Beverage for the 295-room DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg, Lang is responsible for the hotel’s two restaurants, Harvest Grille and the popular Pitcher’s Sports Bar, along with the grab-and-go fare of the property’s Williamsburg Café. He also oversees food and beverage operations for meetings, events and weddings hosted in the hotel’s conference center featuring the 1,600-seat Presidential Ballroom among its 31 flexible event spaces.

