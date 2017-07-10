YJT Solutions Ranked On MSPmentor501 2017 List

On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate YJT Solutions for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree.

YJT Solutions is proud to announce that they have been ranked 170 on the 2017 MSPmentor MSP501 Worldwide Company Ranking of leading IT service providers. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world, and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, the companies that made this year’s list amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 revenue), which is an increase of more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate YJT Solutions for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree,” said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The annual MSP 501 list is the industry’s most respected list of top managed services providers (MSPs), and recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors. The methodology relies on an algorithm that assesses company strength based on revenue contributions from key go-to-market activities.

“We are honored to have been identified as one of the top 200 managed service providers in the world again this year on the MSPmentor 501 list,” said YJT Founder & CEO, Linda Maclachlan. “At YJT we are dedicated to serving the Chicagoland business community with world-class service levels so that they can focus internally on growth and innovation. This international recognition only reaffirms my belief that we are on the right track.”

This is the third year in a row that YJT Solutions has been recognized on the MSPmentor 501. The 2017 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About YJT Solutions:

YJT Solutions is a top-tier provider of IT managed services to mid-market businesses in Chicago. For the past 17 years, YJT has tackled unique and complicated IT environments, while working with clients as their technology partner and guiding them towards IT operational excellence and the ability to focus on innovation and scale. Based in the Chicago Loop, the heart and soul of YJT Solutions is their local team of skilled engineers. Delivering 24/7 personalized support to clients, this team monitors and manages client networks and infrastructure, 365 days-a-year, and has earned a stellar customer satisfaction rating of 4.95 out of 5.

About MSPmentor:

MSPmentor is a channel brand of Penton Technology, who’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. Penton Technology’s channel brands include: MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR and WebHostingTalk.