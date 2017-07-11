"We are fortunate to have a distinguished, experienced and committed group of leaders serving on our Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI.

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, announced today the election of a new slate of executive officers and members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year, effective July 1, 2017.

John G. Panetta, Sr., Senior Director of Government Accounting of Raytheon Company will serve as national Board Chair. He has been a member of FEI since 2008, serving on FEI's Board of Directors since 2014 and is active in FEI’s Committee on Government Business.

Additional elected officers for the 2017-2016 fiscal year include:



Ellen R.M. Boyer, CFO of Logic20/20 Inc. will serve as national Vice Chair. She has been a member of FEI since 2002. Boyer participated in various Chapter Leader roles before serving as President of FEI’s Washington State Chapter in 2013-2014. She was then elected to the Board as a Director and served in this role for two years.

Andreas Rothe, CFO of Fragomen will serve as national Treasurer. He has been a member of FEI since 2000. Since becoming a member, Rothe has participated in various Chapter Leader roles for the New Jersey Chapter. He was elected to the Board as a Director in 2016.

Linda K. Zukauckas, EVP, Corporate Controller of American Express will serve as national Secretary. She joined FEI in 2003 and has served in various roles within FEI’s New York City Chapter, including serving as the President in 2014-2015. Zukauckas was elected to the Board in 2015 as a Director and is active in FEI’s Committee on Corporate Reporting.

Prat Bhatt, SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems, will serve as the national Immediate Past Chair. He has been a member of FEI since 2007, serving on FEI's Board of Directors since 2014 and is active in FEI’s Committee on Corporate Reporting.

"We are fortunate to have a distinguished, experienced and committed group of leaders serving on our Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International. "These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge, talent and experience to their positions. Their contributions will be pivotal to advancing FEI’s mission of advocacy, education, career development and research on behalf of senior financial executives."

Additionally, twelve professionals will serve as members of FEI’s Board of Directors:

Asa J. Beck, CPA

President

Cogent Strategies LLC

Colorado Chapter

Timothy Hart

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

First National of Nebraska, Inc.

Nebraska Chapter

Howard R. Bornstein

Northeastern Wisconsin Chapter

Bret Lawson

Arizona Chapter

Deborah Adkins, CPA, CFF, CGMA

Chief Financial Officer

Children’s Home Society of Florida

Central Florida Chapter

Liesl Nebel

Financial Controller

Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.

Portland Chapter

Gary Correia

San Diego Chapter

Loren Mahon

VP, Finance Systems

Oracle Corporation

Silicon Valley Chapter

Alice Jolla

Assistant Corporate Controller

Microsoft Corporation

Washington State Chapter

Megan Robinson

Washington State Chapter

Kevin McBride

VP, Finance, Corporate Controller

Intel Corporation

Mahesh Shetty

Director and CFO

S. G. Blocks, Inc.

Dallas Chapter

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 chapters in the U.S. and a chapter in Japan. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ, and Washington, D.C. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.