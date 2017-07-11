"We are fortunate to have a distinguished, experienced and committed group of leaders serving on our Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI.
Morristown, N.J (PRWEB) July 11, 2017
Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, announced today the election of a new slate of executive officers and members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year, effective July 1, 2017.
John G. Panetta, Sr., Senior Director of Government Accounting of Raytheon Company will serve as national Board Chair. He has been a member of FEI since 2008, serving on FEI's Board of Directors since 2014 and is active in FEI’s Committee on Government Business.
Additional elected officers for the 2017-2016 fiscal year include:
- Ellen R.M. Boyer, CFO of Logic20/20 Inc. will serve as national Vice Chair. She has been a member of FEI since 2002. Boyer participated in various Chapter Leader roles before serving as President of FEI’s Washington State Chapter in 2013-2014. She was then elected to the Board as a Director and served in this role for two years.
- Andreas Rothe, CFO of Fragomen will serve as national Treasurer. He has been a member of FEI since 2000. Since becoming a member, Rothe has participated in various Chapter Leader roles for the New Jersey Chapter. He was elected to the Board as a Director in 2016.
- Linda K. Zukauckas, EVP, Corporate Controller of American Express will serve as national Secretary. She joined FEI in 2003 and has served in various roles within FEI’s New York City Chapter, including serving as the President in 2014-2015. Zukauckas was elected to the Board in 2015 as a Director and is active in FEI’s Committee on Corporate Reporting.
- Prat Bhatt, SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems, will serve as the national Immediate Past Chair. He has been a member of FEI since 2007, serving on FEI's Board of Directors since 2014 and is active in FEI’s Committee on Corporate Reporting.
"We are fortunate to have a distinguished, experienced and committed group of leaders serving on our Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International. "These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge, talent and experience to their positions. Their contributions will be pivotal to advancing FEI’s mission of advocacy, education, career development and research on behalf of senior financial executives."
Additionally, twelve professionals will serve as members of FEI’s Board of Directors:
Asa J. Beck, CPA
President
Cogent Strategies LLC
Colorado Chapter
Timothy Hart
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
First National of Nebraska, Inc.
Nebraska Chapter
Howard R. Bornstein
Northeastern Wisconsin Chapter
Bret Lawson
Arizona Chapter
Deborah Adkins, CPA, CFF, CGMA
Chief Financial Officer
Children’s Home Society of Florida
Central Florida Chapter
Liesl Nebel
Financial Controller
Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.
Portland Chapter
Gary Correia
San Diego Chapter
Loren Mahon
VP, Finance Systems
Oracle Corporation
Silicon Valley Chapter
Alice Jolla
Assistant Corporate Controller
Microsoft Corporation
Washington State Chapter
Megan Robinson
Washington State Chapter
Kevin McBride
VP, Finance, Corporate Controller
Intel Corporation
Mahesh Shetty
Director and CFO
S. G. Blocks, Inc.
Dallas Chapter
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 chapters in the U.S. and a chapter in Japan. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ, and Washington, D.C. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.