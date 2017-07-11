Paramount Equity Mortgage LLC, a leading national residential mortgage lender today announced the appointment of Nino Saso as Executive Vice President of Retail Lending for Paramount Partners Group, reporting to Paramount’s President Mike Berte.



“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Paramount. We have very strong momentum following two consecutive years of 100% year over year origination growth in both Consumer Direct and Retail lending. Nino adds significant depth and dimension to our leadership team and will quickly accelerate our diversified growth strategy and national expansion efforts," said Berte.



Saso, a 28 year veteran of the mortgage space, brings a wealth of retail experience and relationships to Paramount. Most recently, he served as a Divisional President for Prospect Mortgage where his retail sales team funded over $3.6 billion in loan volume in 2016. Prior to Prospect, Saso held various sales leadership roles at GMAC Mortgage and Pacific Republic Mortgage. In his new role, Saso will be responsible for building out a best-in-class national sales platform while partnering with the operations, capital markets, and technology teams to develop a superior customer experience for both the sales group and consumers.



“Paramount's Leadership team’s proven track record of success, cultural focus on people and committed desire to expand the Retail channel nationally, were catalysts for my decision to join the organization,” said Saso, “I'm eager and excited to partner with this group of amazing people as we execute on our national retail growth strategy.”



About Paramount Equity Mortgage

Founded in 2003, Paramount Equity Mortgage, LLC is a top 25 residential mortgage lender that offers a full suite of purchase and refinance products to homeowners nationwide. The company focuses on providing competitive rates, speed of transactions and superior customer service through a combination of advanced technology and customer-focused processes. The company closed more than $25 billion of mortgages and is licensed in 47 states. The company is an approved seller/servicer of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and is approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to offer both FHA and VA purchase and refinance loans. Learn more at paramountequity.com, on Twitter at @ParamountEquity, on Linkedin at http://www.linkedin.com/company/paramount-equity-mortgage-llc and Facebook at Facebook.com/ParamountEquity. NMLS # 30336