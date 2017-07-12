EBANQ Launch Mobile Apps for Online Banking Software

“We are proud to announce that EBANQ can now offer fully customizable apps for iOS and Android. The apps can connect to any existing EBANQ installation anywhere in the world,” says Michael Magnusson, CEO at EBANQ FINTECH SL.

EBANQ provides online banking software for small to medium-sized financial service providers, including e-wallets, trust companies, asset managers, savings & loans, finance companies and commercial banks.

EBANQ’s primary role is to provide a turn-key mobile-ready ‘out-of-the-box’ online banking solution that can easily be customized to the look and feel of a client’s financial institution.

“Many of our clients do not have in-house teams of programmers and other specialized IT staff. We equip them with a complete IT solution with secure hosting, ongoing development and support,” says Magnusson.

EBANQ’s online banking solution is 100% web-based, and is encrypted using bank-grade SSL encryption. Users can login from any device and browser with their username and password and the solution automatically adjusts to the device, its screen size and the browser used. The addition of mobile apps is intended to further improve the user experience as well as to provide EBANQ clients with further exposure and marketing channels for their financial services.

“We take care of customizing each app with the client’s logo and color theme. We also handle the entire approval process in the online stores. Taking mobile banking services to the next level has never been easier,” says Magnusson

“The release of mobile apps for iOS and Android represents just one of the many development milestones in the evolution of EBANQ's "Bank in a Box" solution. With a series of features and live integrations planned for release this year, EBANQ will no doubt continue to impress,” says EBANQ Technical Director, Quentin Lotts.

EBANQ also offers complete solutions for white label debit card issuing and wire transfer clearing services through relationships with key providers around the globe. “By adding the services offered by our partners and affiliates, we offer a complete “Bank-in-a-Box” solution,” Magnusson concludes.

Please visit http://www.ebanq.com for more information about EBANQ Online Banking Software.