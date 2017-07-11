“The hospitality industry’s number one complaint from guests is odor, specifically smoke residue from previous guests,” said Bob Dunklau, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at OMI Industries.

Fresh Wave® IAQ today announced the launch of its innovative Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid eco-friendly odor-control solution, which is specifically designed to safely and effectively eliminate severe cannabis and tobacco smoke odors without the use of harsh chemicals.

Ideal for commercial environments where smoke odors can be an issue – hotels, resorts, casinos, and vehicle rental companies – Fresh Wave IAQ Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid is a new proprietary solution that is natural, non-toxic, biodegradable, and completely safe to use around staff and guests, including pets.

Without masking odors with synthetic fragrance, this new solution instantly bonds to and eliminates smoke odor molecules in the air, as well as those that have penetrated fabrics, carpeting, and other porous surfaces.

“The hospitality industry’s number one complaint from guests is odor, specifically smoke residue from previous guests,” said Bob Dunklau, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at OMI Industries. “Coupled with the continued rise in cannabis use, hospitality and vehicle rental organizations also need to effectively tackle the most extreme cases of smoking odors. As such, we designed a new and highly specialized solution that can fully eliminate these challenging odors in the safest possible manner. Both staff and guests can experience an odor-free environment without exposure to harmful chemicals.”

The Fresh Wave IAQ Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid can be used in the following delivery methods:



Trigger Sprayers: For immediate, targeted odor control, simply spray into the air or directly onto water-safe surfaces such as fabrics, upholstery, and furniture.

M130 Vapor Phase Units: This “dry” dispersion system for efficient and safe application of the solution is much safer to use than traditional ozone machines.

Foggers: The solution can also be used in a variety of fogging delivery methods.

In product testing at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fresh Wave IAQ Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid dispersed through M130 Vapor Phase Units was effective in tackling the harshest cannabis and tobacco odors in an average of 30 minutes. After each test in various guest rooms, the Executive Housekeeper stated that the foul odors were non-existent in every instance.

“The Fresh Wave IAQ Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid solution immediately and permanently removed very severe cannabis and tobacco smoke odors in all of the guest rooms in which we tested this product,” said Matthew Jaramillo, Director of Housekeeping at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. “As keeping our guest rooms completely odor-free is a major priority, we are very happy to use this solution, which is both highly effective and safe for use around staff and guests.”

Fresh Wave IAQ eco-friendly odor management solutions are engineered from a proprietary blend of natural ingredients, including water and plant oils from lime, pine needles, aniseed, clove, and cedarwood. Devoid of masking fragrances and harsh chemicals, Fresh Wave IAQ products are safe and environmentally friendly to use in any commercial facility – especially in hospitality settings.

The Smoke Away product from Fresh Wave IAQ is available in a 32-oz trigger spray and a 1-gallon ready-to-use liquid additive, as well as 64-oz and 5-gallon concentrate sizes, throughout a network of distributors, including Grainger, Jon Don, and Waxie Sanitary Supply. For more information, please click here.

In addition, the Fresh Wave IAQ Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid is currently a 2017 ISSA Innovation Award nominee in the “Cleaning Agents” category. Cast your vote for the product here, and the winners will be announced at ISSA/INTERCLEAN® North America 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

About OMI Industries

OMI Industries, a worldwide leader in providing natural odor abatement solutions, is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Long Grove, Ill. Founded in 1989, OMI’s green engineering solutions solve organic and inorganic odor and emission control issues across three divisions with the Ecosorb® (industrial), Fresh Wave® IAQ (commercial) and Fresh Wave® (consumer) brands. Among the awards and recognitions earned by the company and its three brands, Fresh Wave IAQ products received the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice recognition for safer chemistry. All three brands are sold worldwide, both directly and through distributors. OMI products and equipment are manufactured in Rising Sun, Ind. For more on OMI, visit http://www.omi-industries.com.

