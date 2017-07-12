Manna Pro Captures Five Awards for Excellence in Equine Marketing

Manna Pro's ad for Max-E-Glo earned first place in the 2017 AHP awards. "Our goal is to provide our customers with information and resources so they can best care for and nurture their horses."

Manna Pro Products has once again earned top national honors for its marketing efforts. American Horse Publications (AHP) has recognized the animal nutrition and care products company with four first place awards and one second place award in categories including equine advertising, blogs and websites.

Manna Pro outperformed dozens of competitors to win awards in the annual AHP contest. This year’s competition for material published in 2016 drew 783 entries from 105 members. Manna Pro’s advertisement for Max-E-Glo won in the most competitive category in the Business Division: Single Print Advertisement -- competing against 33 other entries. The company’s equine blog, “Stable Thinking,” has been a top winner for three years in a row (first place in 2014 and 2016, second place in 2015).

“Receiving this recognition from a professional organization like AHP reinforces our confidence that our messaging resonates well with equine customers,” said Beth Rogers, Manna Pro Vice President of Marketing. “Manna Pro has built some of the best brands in the equine industry, and our goal is to provide our customers with information and resources so they can best care for and nurture their horses.”

The awards and descriptions follow.

1st Place: "Max-E-Glo: The Power Of Natural"

Category: Business Equine Related Single Print Advertisement

Judge comments: “This ad really pops, starting with an amazing photo, strong headline and copywriting, and strong font and color choices. Small details, such as using plus signs instead of bullet points, add good flavor."

1st Place: Manna Pro Website

Category: Business Brand Equine Related Website

Judge comments: “Sometimes, simple and streamlined are best, because (it) just works. I really enjoyed browsing this site. It has all of the information I would need as a customer, showcased front-and-center. Where to buy, promotions, a product list searchable by topic. The blogs and resource center are nice extras. And it looks just as good on mobile and loaded really fast on a rural internet connection.”

1st Place: Manna Pro "Inspiring Moments" Photo Contest

Category: Business Equine Related Single Online Advertisement

Judge comments: “Eye catching and elegant. This ad draws you in right away with the placement of the title reversed out on the page and off set. Photo is beautiful and draws you in.”

2nd Place: "Rewarding Moments With Manna Pro Horse Treats"

Category: Business Equine Related Single Online Advertisement

Judge comments: “The ad has rich colors that bring the eye to the focal point of the message. It is well balanced and the message is clear.”

1st Place: Manna Pro "Stable Thinking" blog

Category: Business Brand Equine Related Blog

Judge comments: “…there are multiple ways to follow the blog, including email sign-ups, and it's easy to search the blog posts by topic. The posts themselves cover a variety of horse health topics while maintaining a friendly, easy-to-read tone. They offer good takeaway tips to the reader while still managing to promote the brand's products."

The AHP Awards were presented at the association’s annual conference in June. Entries were reviewed and critiqued by professional judges. AHP is a professional association that promotes improved communication and understanding within the world of equine publishing.

About Manna Pro

Manna Pro Products, LLC, produces high-quality animal nutrition and care products for a broad range of animals. Its largest group of products is associated with horses, but the company also produces feed for backyard poultry and goats, rabbits, cattle, pigs and companion animals. Manna Pro’s product lines primarily serve the “lifestyle farmer” market – people who own acreage with farm animals, and operate their farms as a hobby rather than a business. The company’s flagship product – Calf-Manna® – has been a staple of animal owners for more than 80 years. Manna Pro’s recently expanded Pet Care/Companion Animal business offers canine and feline health and wellness supplements. For more information, visit http://www.mannapro.com.