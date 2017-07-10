STBTC with sub line

Beginning today, locally based Whataburger has teamed up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) for “WhataMonth,” a July-long “thank you” to blood donors.

All STBTC donors will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger for helping patients in area hospitals during the summer, traditionally the slowest time of year for blood collections.

WhataMonth was created to help prevent critical blood shortages in South Texas similar to those being reported across the United States. Although the need for blood continues, blood centers report dramatic drops in collections during June, July and August, when there are no school drives and regular donors are on vacation. The American Red Cross last week reported national shortages totaling tens of thousands of units so far this summer.

With support from organizations including Whataburger and Bill Miller BBQ, San Antonio avoided critical shortages in June, as thousands turned out to donate during Blood Donor Week. But efforts continue to ensure that blood is available for accident victims, cancer patients, mothers of newborns, transplant patients and the many others who need it during the remaining summer months.

In addition to free Whataburger coupons for all donors, those who schedule donations at SouthTexasBlood.org/WhataMonth or call 210-731-5590 will be entered to win one of three “Whataburger for a Year” prizes. STBTC a subsidiary of San Antonio nonprofit BioBridge Global, operates seven donor rooms in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Victoria and holds thousands of mobile drives each year.

Donors must present identification. Anyone who is 16 years old and weighs at least 120 pounds (with parental consent form), or 17 years old and above and weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good general health may donate blood. All donors receive refreshments, a wellness check and are encouraged to eat well before and after donation. Learn more about blood donation at http://www.SouthTexasBlood.org.

About the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center: The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, plasma, platelets and other blood components to more than 70 hospitals in 40 South Texas counties. It is the largest blood supplier in our region. STBTC has a proud 42-year history serving the South Texas community. The center is a subsidiary of BioBridge Global, a nonprofit organization comprising services for regenerative medicine and research including blood banking and resource management; cellular therapy; umbilical cord blood collection and storage; donated human tissue recovery and distribution for transplant; and testing of blood and plasma products to help patients in South Texas, the United States and worldwide. STBTC has seven donor rooms in South Texas and conducts thousands of mobile blood drives each year. Visit us at SouthTexasBlood.org and BioBridgeGlobal.org.