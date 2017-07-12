The Sassoons’ salon job site, Salon Matchmakers, is seeing huge success with its second cosmetology school styling competition. There were 59 participants from the Dorsey School of Beauty, Taylor Campus, who submitted work for the “Prom Look” contest sponsored by Great Clips of Taylor, Michigan. Of ten finalists, Miyada Al-hawani was crowned the winner on June 23, 2017.

Salon Matchmakers holds styling competitions to help jumpstart the beauty careers of future professionals. The first, at the Dorsey School of Beauty, Roseville Campus, was so well received it motivated nearly double the number of participants for the follow-up in Taylor.

Cosmetology students at the Taylor Campus were given two weeks to register then upload photos of their work on http://salonmatchmakers.com. The “Prom Look” was the theme, with all participants receiving prizes from Great Clips of Taylor, MI. Winner, Miyada Al-hawani, was offered a reception job for Great Clips in Taylor. Great Clips offered jobs to two other finalists as well.

The purpose of the competition is to have fun and help motivate students to be active on Salon Matchmakers, a visual job site Co-founded by Michelle Leffler along with Eden and Elan Sassoon. As with the initial competition, the initiative was a huge success. However, many more students enrolled for free on the site this time around for a chance to win.

According to Shannon Thomison, Senior Career Services Coordinator-Cosmetology Programs Dorsey School of Beauty-Taylor, "We had a blast during this contest." Stacy Greenwood, General Manager of Great Clips in Taylor, was thrilled to sponsor the event, “We are very excited to be part of this and gain new team members!”

The styling competitions help to sharpen and show off future professionals’ skills, getting them ready for salon life. Judge Gregory Marks, founder of the Right Now Today was very impressed with the Taylor Campus crop of cosmetology students declaring, “These students are very good!”

